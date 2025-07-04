Europe’s human rights watchdog concerned over use of force against Serbia anti-corruption protesters

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Europe’s human rights watchdog Friday expressed concern that Serbian authorities were using excessive force and arbitrary detentions to break up street protests against the populist government of President Aleksandar Vucic.

Michael O’Flaherty, the Council of Europe’s commissioner for human rights, said in a statement that “freedom of assembly and freedom of expression are key human rights enshrined in the European Convention on Human Rights and it is Serbia’s duty to guarantee them.”

“I am concerned about the current human rights situation in Serbia, where, despite the assurances I received from the authorities during my visit in April, excessive use of force is being applied to curb demonstrations,” O’Flaherty said.

Amnesty International and Civil Rights Defenders urged restraint and an investigation into any use of unlawful force.

“Footage of Serbian riot police indiscriminately targeting peaceful protesters gathered at blockades on the street and in front of universities in Belgrade are alarming,” the rights groups said in a joint statement on Friday. “A heavy-handed response to peaceful dissent cannot be justified.”

Riot police have detained scores of demonstrators since a major rally last weekend, including university students, their professors and others, who have been blocking traffic throughout the country demanding an early parliamentary election.

Tensions have soared since the rally last weekend by tens of thousands of people in Belgrade which ended with clashes between riot police and groups of protesters. Monthslong demonstrations previously had been largely calm.

Police also intervened on Friday to clear traffic blockades in Belgrade, briefly detaining a number of protesters. Defiant demonstrators protesters returned to jam the streets on Friday evening.

University students behind the protests have said that police have injured many peaceful demonstrators in the past several days. Witnesses told local media that riot police beat up protesters with batons and shields, and that four students were hospitalized early Thursday, including one with a broken clavicle.

Police have denied the use of excessive force, warning that blocking traffic is illegal. Vucic has described ongoing protests as “terror” and an attempt to bring down the state.

O’Flaherty’s statement said that “increased levels of the use of force by the police as well as arbitrary arrests and detention have occurred during the week.”

“I am particularly concerned about the arrest of children, as well as the number of students being charged for criminal offenses or hospitalized for the treatment of injuries,” O’Flaherty said in a statement.

He added that “mischaracterization of this largely peaceful student-led movement should be avoided at all costs.”

Both the European Union mission in Serbia and the U.N. Human Rights Office said Thursday that they were watching the situation closely and urged restraint.

Persistent protests that have rattled Vucic first started in November after a renovated train station canopy collapsed in Serbia’s north, killing 16 people. Many in Serbia blame the tragedy on alleged corruption-fueled negligence in state infrastructure projects.

Critics say Vucic has become increasingly authoritarian since coming to power more than a decade ago, stifling democratic freedoms while allowing corruption and organized crime to flourish, which he has denied.

Serbia is formally seeking entry to the EU, but Vucic’s government has nourished relations with Russia and China.

