EA Sports and 2K hint at revival of college basketball video games

Developers EA Sports and 2K Games have hinted at the revival of college basketball video games.

EA Sports sent a cryptic tweet on Monday that suggested it would create a college hoops game for the first time since 2009. 2K Games followed later in the day with a statement that it’s “exploring exciting new ways to bring athletes and schools to life.”

Both developers ended their college hoops franchises more than a decade ago for multiple reasons, not limited to the player likeness concerns that froze EA’s college football franchise.

It was unclear if the developers’ statements were coordinated — suggesting a shared franchise — or whether they’ll be competing in a market that doesn’t often make space for two mainstream games featuring the same sports league.

“Bring the Madness. Let’s run it back. #CBB #ItsInTheGame,” EA Sports tweeted.

“There’s nothing like College Sports,” another one of its accounts tweeted.

2K later responded to an X user’s opinion that it should be the one creating the next college basketball game: “The campus has been quiet for too long.”

Although not as successful as its college football franchise that was revived last year, EA’s basketball games were among the industry’s most popular in the early 2000s.

But times have changed. 2K Games, with its NBA 2K franchise, is the top basketball developer in the current market and has been for awhile.

“2K is the undisputed home of basketball gaming,” 2K said in a statement to The Associated Press. “We have a strong history with college hoops and are exploring exciting new ways to bring athletes and schools to life. Class is in session.”

A public relations representative for EA Sports wasn’t able to provide further details on their plans. The rep referred the AP back to the tweet.

