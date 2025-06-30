Dolphins trading CB Jalen Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith to Steelers for S Minkah Fitzpatrick

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins are sending All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Pro Bowl tight end Jonnu Smith and a 2027 seventh-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Ramsey announced the trade Monday in a post on his X account. Both his representation and the Dolphins, where he spent the past two seasons, had mutually agreed earlier this year to part ways.

Neither Ramsey nor the Dolphins gave any insight into what went wrong. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said in April that Ramsey did not ask for a trade or for more money, but after weeks of conversations with Ramsey’s representation, both sides agreed it would be best to potentially move on.

A person familiar with the trade confirmed that the Dolphins will get Fitzpatrick, who returns to the team that drafted him 11th overall in 2018. He had been displeased with his role in Miami and requested a trade before being sent to the Steelers in 2019.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams have not made an official announcement. The terms have been agreed upon and are pending physicals.

Smith had one of the best years of his career in his lone season in Miami after signing a two-year deal as a free agent ahead of the 2024 season.

The veteran tight end hoped that his career-best 884-yard, 8-touchdown season might lead to a pay increase with the Dolphins, with whom he preferred to stay.

Instead, he’s re-joining Arthur Smith, currently the offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh, whom he was with in Tennessee and Atlanta.

Smith will get a one-year contract extension for $12 million, agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed.

