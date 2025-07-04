Czech international film festival opens with honors for actors Peter Sarsgaard and Vicky Krieps

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Karlovy Vary International Film Festival was kicking off its 59th edition on Friday with honors for American actor Peter Sarsgaard and actress Vicky Krieps from Luxembourg.

Sarsgaard and Krieps are both slated to receive the Festival President’s Award at the opening ceremony.

The festival will screen “Shattered Glass,” a 2003 movie directed by Billy Ray, for which Sarsgaard was nominated for a Golden Globe. To honor Krieps, who received a European Film Award for best actress for her role of the rebellious Empress Sisi in “Corsage” (2022), the movie “Love Me Tender” (2025) will be shown at the festival.

American actress Dakota Johnson, who will receive the same award on Sunday, was set to present her two latest movies, “Splitsville” and “Materialists.”

The festival will close on July 12 with an honor for Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgård recognising his outstanding contribution to world cinema. He will present his new movie, “Sentimental Value” directed by by Joachim Trier, that won the Grand Prix at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

In an anticipated event, Hollywood actor Michael Douglas arrives at the festival present a newly restored print of the 1975 Oscar-winning movie “ One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” which was directed by the late Czech director Miloš Forman and which was produced by Douglas and Saul Zaentz.

The grand jury will consider 12 movies for the top prize, the Crystal Globe.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.