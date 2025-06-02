Correction: King of the Hill Actor-Shooting story

HOUSTON (AP) — In a story published June 2, 2025, about the fatal shooting of “King of the Hill” voice actor Jonathan Joss, The Associated Press, using information provided by the San Antonio Police Department, erroneously reported the name of the man charged with Joss’ murder. The name of the suspect is Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez, not Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.