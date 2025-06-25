Correction: Election 2025-NYC Mayor-Mamdani-Wife story

By The Associated Press
Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani appears on stage with his family including his wife, Rama Duwaji, right, at his primary election party, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published Jun. 25, 2025, about Rama Duwaji, the wife of New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, The Associated Press erroneously reported where she was from. While she is ethnically Syrian and her Instagram bio says she is from Damascus, the Mamdani campaign said she was born in Houston, Texas.

