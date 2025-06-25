Correction: Election 2025-NYC Mayor-Mamdani-Wife story

NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published Jun. 25, 2025, about Rama Duwaji, the wife of New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, The Associated Press erroneously reported where she was from. While she is ethnically Syrian and her Instagram bio says she is from Damascus, the Mamdani campaign said she was born in Houston, Texas.

