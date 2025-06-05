Colts QB Anthony Richardson is sidelined indefinitely with a right shoulder injury

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has a shoulder injury that will sideline him indefinitely, coach Shane Steichen said Thursday.

Richardson aggravated a joint in his throwing shoulder, which he had season-ending surgery on in October 2023, his rookie season. The third-year quarterback reported soreness in his right shoulder during last week’s organized team activities and hasn’t practiced since.

He will miss next week’s three-day mandatory minicamp. Steichen did not clarify if Richardson will be available for training camp later this summer.

“Doctors, trainers checked it out,” Steichen said Thursday. “He’s got some aggravation in his AC joint. So we’re gonna sit him out this week. Obviously, he’ll sit out for minicamp. We’ll see when he comes back. Not gonna put a timetable for training camp on it, but when he does come back, we’ll ease him into throwing, and then we’ll go from there. The good thing is he’s not gonna need a procedure right now.”

Steichen said the injury occurred because of “stress over time.” Asked whether this kind of injury is normal for players who previously had AC joint injuries, Steichen said he was not sure.

It’s the latest roadblock for the young quarterback, whose career has been marred by injuries, inconsistency and a failure to live up to expectations.

Richardson has missed 17 games in two seasons because of injuries; he was sidelined 12 games in 2023 because of the initial AC joint sprain; he missed two games last season with back spasms, another pair because of an oblique/hip injury and one with a concussion. Indianapolis also benched Richardson in a pair of games for veteran Joe Flacco last season.

The injury also comes as Richardson competes with Daniel Jones — who signed as a free agent in March — for the starting job in Indianapolis.

