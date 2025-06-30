Brock Boeser and Nikolaj Ehlers headline the remaining NHL free agents to watch

Mitch Marner, Brad Marchand and Aaron Ekblad are off the board, leaving slim pickings in NHL free agency.

This is not one of the deepest free agent classes in recent history. Still, with the salary cap going up a record $7.5 million to $95.5 million, teams are going to be spending a lot of money beginning at noon EDT on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at the players to watch when the market opens:

Brock Boeser

Six-time 20-goal scorers do not hit free agency before age 30 very often, and Boeser had 40 goals as recently as 2023-24. He is Marner’s age and he had 25 goals and 25 assists last season, so everyone from Winnipeg to Washington will be in on Boeser.

FILE - Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers plays during an NHL hockey game, Thursday, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File) Photo:

The Minnesota native has so far spent his whole career with Vancouver, and the Canucks seem to be sliding into a rebuild. That gives Boeser the opportunity to get a welcome change of scenery, potentially with a contender.

Nikolaj Ehlers

Ehlers could be a big beneficiary of so many moves happening in late June, making him along with Boeser one of the top wingers still available. He was nearly a point-a-game producer with 63 in 69 in his 10th season with the Winnipeg Jets.

The 29-year-old Dane was making $6 million annually on his last contract, and the cap going up combined with high demand and low supply could get Ehlers a nice raise.

Brent Burns

One of the oldest players in the league at 40, Burns is still chasing the Stanley Cup and can bring experience and more to a contender. The 6-foot-5, nearly 230-pound defenseman no longer skates top-pairing minutes, but he averaged nearly 23 a game during Carolina’s run to the East final.

Fellow soon-to-be former Hurricanes teammate Dmitry Orlov will also garner interest. Orlov had a rough series against Florida but is still capable and has a Stanley Cup ring from his time with the Capitals.

Nate Schmidt

The two-time defending champion Panthers re-signed Marchand, Ekblad and playoff MVP Sam Bennett, and that was a magic act in itself. There’s not much room left for someone like Schmidt, who revitalized his career with Florida.

A year since getting bought out by Winnipeg, Schmidt could cash in on once more on the verge of turning 34.

Ilya Samsonov

The goaltending market is remarkably thin, with fewer than a dozen unrestricted free agents around who played in the league last season. Most are backups or, at best, 1-B options, including Jake Allen and David Rittich.

Samsonov is the most intriguing option. He’s only 28, has starting experience and the right goalie coach and locker room could be enough to get his career back on track following consecutive sub-.900 save percentage seasons, one with Toronto and most recently with Vegas.

