Boxer Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis arrested in South Florida on misdemeanor domestic violence charge

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Professional boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis was arrested early Friday morning in South Florida on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

Davis, 30, was picked up shortly after midnight near the popular Lincoln Road area of Miami Beach, officials said.

The charge was connected to an incident that occurred last month in Doral, a residential city in western Miami-Dade, Miami Beach police spokesperson Christopher Bess said. Davis and his vehicle information had been added to a law enforcement database, and a license plate reader set up in Miami Beach flagged his car.

Miami Beach police made the initial stop and then turned Davis over to Doral police, Bess said.

Davis was being held on $10,000 bail. Jail and court records didn’t list an attorney for Davis. His promoter didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Davis, who is from Baltimore, is in the regular conversation for best pound-for-pound boxer. The WBA lightweight champion won his first 30 bouts, 28 by knockout, with his devastating punching power drawing sellouts crowds from New York to Washington to Las Vegas.

But Davis was booed during his most recent fight. Despite being an overwhelming favorite, he underperformed March 1 in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center but escaped with a majority draw against Lamont Roach that allowed Davis to retain his belt.

Referee Steve Willis’ decision not to award Roach a knockdown in the ninth round ultimately changed the fight’s outcome.

Whether that performance was a one-off for Davis or an indication of a declining fighter, crowds still likely will turn out to see Davis if and when he returns to the ring after his most recent legal trouble.

He was sentenced to 90 days of house arrest for a hit-and-run in November 2020 in Baltimore that injured several people. Davis eventually served the remainder of the sentence in jail after checking into a luxury hotel and then a new home without the court’s permission.

Davis also was charged in two other domestic violence cases, both in South Florida. The first case was discharged, according to ESPN. The second was dismissed after the woman refused to press charges.

