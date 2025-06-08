At least 2 people killed as storms push through South

Two people were killed by falling trees and tens of thousands were left without power as severe storms rolled through the South over the weekend.

The storms downed trees and powerlines and brought heavy rainfall, hail and gusty winds as they pushed through the region. Nearly 150,000 people across southern states from Texas to South Carolina were without power Sunday morning, according to poweroutage.us.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said one person was killed in Lafayette County when a tree fell on a vehicle. Multiple tornado warnings were issued across northern Mississippi on Saturday.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said one person was killed in Georgia on Saturday night. A spokesperson for the Georgia Emergency Management said the fatality occurred in Banks County when a tree fell on a vehicle.

“Join us in praying for the loved ones of a Georgian tragically lost tonight due to the severe storms,” Kemp wrote on social media.

The National Weather Service said a confirmed EF-1 tornado damaged multiple homes and injured one person Friday in the city of Van Buren in western Arkansas.

Another round of severe weather is expected to push through the southern Plains and the South on Sunday evening and Monday. The highest risk for severe weather is in southwest Oklahoma and northern Texas.

The National Weather Service said destructive wind gusts of up to 100 miles per hour, giant hail up to five inches in diameter and a few tornadoes are likely.

