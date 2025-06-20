An ex-college basketball player testifies that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs got ‘extremely creative’ on drugs

NEW YORK (AP) — A former Syracuse University basketball player who worked recently for Sean “Diddy” Combs as a personal assistant testified at the music mogul’s sex trafficking trial on Friday that Combs got “extremely creative” when he was on drugs.

Brendan Paul, 26, was arrested last year at a Miami airport with cocaine he says belonged to Combs, and he testified with immunity about what it was like working for the hip-hop entrepreneur for a year and a half. Paul was arrested in March 2024 — the same day federal agents conducted multiple searches related to the Combs’ investigation.

Prosecutors are winding down their case after six weeks of testimony from an array of witnesses ranging from ex-girlfriends and former employees to male sex workers and the rapper Kid Cudi. Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, even made a surprise appearance at the courthouse.

The prosecution seeks to convince the jury that Combs oversaw a sprawling racketeering enterprise for two decades that relied on obedience by employees willing to do anything for him, including buying drugs when necessary.

Defense lawyers say Combs did not commit federal crimes, although they acknowledge that prosecutors have exposed domestic violence during the trial. After pleading not guilty following his September arrest at a Manhattan hotel, Combs has been held without bail at a federal lockup in Brooklyn.

Prosecutors were expected to rest their case by Monday. A defense presentation is expected to last from two to five days.

Paul said he bought drugs for Combs between five and 10 times, spending up to $500 for drugs including cocaine, ketamine, ecstasy and marijuana.

He said he only did drugs with Combs once, when Combs asked him to try “tusi,” also known as pink cocaine, to see if it was good.

Paul said he did so because he “wanted to prove my loyalty” and said he thought it was good.

“We continued on with our night,” he told Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavic.

Paul said that prior to his arrest, he had forgotten about the cocaine after collecting it while “sweeping” Combs’ room that morning and had accidentally left it in a bag he carried as he prepared to go on vacation with Combs and other aides. The charges were dismissed after Paul completed a pretrial diversion program.

Under questioning by defense attorney Brian Steel, Paul said his “heart dropped” when he realized that there was cocaine in a travel bag after telling officers at the airport that everything in the bag belonged to him.

Steel asked Paul if Combs was generally happy and didn’t hurt anyone when he was on drugs.

“He got extremely creative,” Paul responded.

At another point, Steel asked the witness: “You would not work for a criminal, would you?”

“Absolutely not,” Paul responded.

Slavic, though, elicited Paul’s mixed feelings about Combs when the prosecutor asked him just before he finished his testimony: “Sitting here today, how do you feel about Mr. Combs?”

“It’s complicated,” he answered.

Paul, originally from Cleveland, was a 6-foot-2 guard who walked on at Syracuse University and came off the bench in 16 games over two seasons, playing a total of 17 minutes and scored just 3 points. He later transferred to lower-tier Fairmont State University in West Virginia, where he played for two more seasons.

