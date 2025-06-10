Alabama executes a man by nitrogen gas for the beating death of a woman in 1988

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man convicted of killing a woman in 1988 was put to death Tuesday evening in the nation’s sixth execution by nitrogen gas.

Gregory Hunt, 65, was pronounced dead at 6:26 p.m. at a south Alabama prison, authorities said, one of four scheduled this week in the United States. Hunt was convicted of capital murder for the killing of Karen Lane, who was 32 when she was killed on Aug. 2, 1988, in the Cordova apartment she shared with another woman in Walker County.

The execution method involves forcing an inmate to breathe pure nitrogen gas, depriving them of the oxygen needed to stay alive.

Strapped to a gurney with a blue-rimmed mask covering his entire face, Hunt gave no final words but appeared to give a thumbs-up sign and a peace sign with his fingers. The gas began flowing sometime after 5:55 p.m., but it was not clear exactly when.

At 5:57 p.m. Hunt briefly shook, gasped and raised his head off the gurney. He let out a moan at about 5:59 p.m. and raised his feet. He took a series of four or more gasping breaths with long pauses in between, and made no visible movements after 6:05 p.m.

The shaking movements and gasps were similar to previous nitrogen executions in Alabama. The state says the movements are expected, but critics say they show that the execution method does not provide a quick death.

“What I saw has been consistent with all the other nitrogen hypoxia executions. There is involuntary body movement,” Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said.

Hunt had dated Lane for about a month. Prosecutors said that after becoming enraged with jealousy, he broke into Lane’s apartment and sexually abused her and beat her to death, inflicting 60 injuries on her body. Jurors convicted him in 1990 and recommended a death sentence by an 11-1 vote.

Several of Lane’s relatives witnessed the execution, Hamm said. The family said in a statement that the night was not about Hunt’s life but rather the “horrific death of Karen Sanders Lane, whose life was so savagely taken from her.” They said Hunt showed her no mercy in 1988.

“This is also not about closure or victory. This night represents justice and the end of a nightmare that has coursed through our family for 37 years,” the family said.

In a statement, Gov. Kay Ivey said Lane experienced an “unimaginable final hours of her young life.”

“Tonight, the state carried out the lawfully imposed punishment for Gregory Hunt who is undeniably guilty,” Ivey said.

Hunt was among the longest-serving inmates on Alabama’s death row. He told The Associated Press last month that finding religion in prison helped him get “free of my poisons and demons” and that he tried to help other inmates. He led a weekly Bible class since 1998, he said.

“Just trying to be a light in a dark place, trying to tell people if I can change, they can too … become people of love instead of hate,” he said.

The U.S. Supreme Court denied Hunt’s request for a stay about three hours before the execution began. Hunt argued that prosecutors misled jurors about the evidence of sexual abuse, a claim the Alabama attorney general’s office called meritless.

Hunt declined to have a dinner meal. On the day of his execution, he had a lunch tray that included bologna, black-eyed peas, carrots and fruit punch, prison officials said.

Last year Alabama became the first state to carry out an execution with nitrogen gas. The method has now been used in six executions — five in Alabama and one in Louisiana.

Hunt selected nitrogen over the other options, lethal injection or the electric chair, before Alabama developed procedures for the method.

