After tear gas and street fires, an Los Angeles community cleans up as National Guard troops arrive

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — Ernest Melendrez woke up early Sunday to shovel tear gas pellets and other charred and broken detritus from his neighborhood’s streets, the remnants of a battle between protesters demonstrating against immigration raids and federal and local authorities the night before.

Melendrez wore a mask covering his nose and mouth, but he coughed often – it wasn’t enough to protect him from remaining tear gas still in the air.

Across the street, storefronts were covered in anti-U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement graffiti.

“I think people have the right idea, just the wrong approach,” Melendrez said as cars whisked by him, some honking in appreciation or stopping to ask questions about the night before. “Everybody has their own way of coping with stuff, and if nobody is there to help manage their feelings this is what can tend to happen. You need some community support.”

Melendrez, his wife and daughter cleaned the streets that were obscured just hours earlier by huge clouds of tear gas fired by federal authorities. The protests prompted President Donald Trump to order National Guard troops deployed to downtown Los Angeles President Donald Trump says he’s deploying 2,000 California National Guard troops to Los Angeles to respond to immigration protests, over the objections of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.following the clashes.

More protests were planned Sunday, and troops dressed in tactical gear were seen stationed outside Metropolitan Detention Center downtown, where hundreds of demonstrators clashed with federal authorities previously. Newsom has called Trump’s order a “complete overreaction.”

A Home Depot about a block away from where Melendrez was cleaning was the epicenter of the previous night’s struggle. On Sunday it was empty and calm; a lone worker cleaned graffiti off the store’s sign as customers drove in.

As federal officers in tactical gear fired tear gas and other nonlethal weapons in Compton and Paramount on Saturday, some protesters started a series of small fires that left black char on the streets. Graffiti was scrawled on a doughnut shop, a taqueria, a gas station and other locally owned businesses. On Sunday the damage was still raw and uncleaned in Compton, save for Melendrez’s efforts, with spray-painted slogans such as “What is America without Immigrants” all around.

Launie Melendrez, who is married to Ernest, said she supported peaceful protest, and empathized with the families “being destroyed, that are getting wrangled up. It’s sad.”

She looked around at the local businesses that had been damaged, and shook her head. “The destruction of people’s hard work. This is how these people, their families, take care of themselves. And the destruction of that is not going to help your case.”

Given the breadth of the damage, neighbors said they were angry they were being left to clean up the mess.

Melendrez’s daughter, Elaina Angel, grew up in Compton and said she wasn’t surprised. But it still left her feeling frustrated to see the Home Depot already reopened while her streets and local businesses were still marred by trash and graffiti.

“They don’t care about Compton,” she said through her mask, stopping to cough from the irritation. She meant political leaders, law enforcement authorities and others who were nowhere to be seen Sunday morning. “But I don’t think they were counting on us to come out and clean it up.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.