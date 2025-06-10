A school shooting in the Austrian city of Graz leaves at least 9 people and suspected gunman dead

GRAZ, Austria (AP) — At least nine people were killed and 12 wounded in a shooting at a school in the Austrian city of Graz on Tuesday, and the suspected perpetrator also died, the city’s mayor said.

Special forces were among those sent to the BORG Dreierschützengasse high school, about a kilometer (over half a mile) from Graz’s historic center, after a call at 10 a.m. At 11.30 a.m., police wrote on social network X that the school had been evacuated and everyone had been taken to a safe meeting point.

Authorities say the assailant was a 21-year-old Austrian man who had two weapons, which he appeared to have owned legally. Police said they didn’t immediately have information on the man’s motive, but said that he killed himself in a toilet after fatally shooting nine people.

Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said at a press conference in Graz that the shooter was a former student at the school who didn’t finish his studies.

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker said there would be three days of national mourning, with the Austrian flag lowered to half-staff and a national minute of mourning at 10 a.m. Wednesday. He said that it was “a dark day in the history of our country.”

Police officers attend the scene of a shooting at a school in Graz, Austria, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Kleine Zeitung via AP) Photo:

Police deployed in large numbers, with police and other emergency vehicles guarding the area around the school and with at least one police helicopter flying above the area, according to photos published by the regional newspaper Kleine Zeitung.

Graz, Austria’s second-biggest city, is located in the southeast of the country and has about 300,000 inhabitants.

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker, who is going to Graz, said the shooting “is a national tragedy that deeply shocks our whole country.”

“There are no words for the pain and grief that all of us — the whole of Austria — feel now,” he wrote in a statement posted on X.

President Alexander Van der Bellen said that “this horror cannot be captured in words.”

“These were young people who had their whole lives ahead of them. A teacher who accompanied them on their way,” he said.

“Schools are symbols for youth, hope and the future,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X. “It is hard to bear when schools become places of death and violence.”

