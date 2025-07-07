A man has been killed after opening fire at a US Border Patrol facility in Texas, authorities say

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — A 27-year-old man was killed Monday after opening fire at a U.S. Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas, authorities said.

Federal agents returned fire at the man, who had an assault rifle and was carrying a utility vest, McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez told reporters Monday morning.

Rodriguez identified the suspect as Ryan Louis Mosqueda.

Law enforcement said they found another rifle and more ammunition. Rodriguez said the man’s motive is currently unknown.

One officer was injured in the shooting. Rodriguez said it was unclear if the injury was from shrapnel or a bullet.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.