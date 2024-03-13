Albuquerque New Mexico KOB Headlines

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just when Americans thought they were out, Joe Biden and Donald Trump pulled them back in. The sequel to the 2020 election is officially set as the […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque city leaders have a new plan to reduce gun violence, and it involves using technology already installed throughout the city. “We all, I think, unfortunately understand […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Rozie, the Asian elephant at the Albuquerque BioPark, is expecting. The 31-year-old Asian elephant is more than a year along, but she’s still got several months to go. […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Winter weather will return to northwestern New Mexico while the eastern plains will see higher fire danger Wednesday. Gusty winds and dry conditions are prompting a red […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say two teenagers tried to carjack someone and then badly beat a man with a hammer at a park near Old Town Albuquerque. This happened Tuesday […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As a part of our ongoing “4 Your Kids: Online Safety” segments this week, we have to discuss a heavy but important topic: Sextortion. Sextortion cases are […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Many people live on the streets of Albuquerque, leaving them susceptible to the elements and illnesses. Worse yet, medical care can often be hard to come by […]

EDDY COUNTY, N.M. — Officials say 911 service is currently down in Eddy County, Carlsbad and Lea County and another center is taking 911 calls from there. If you live […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Wednesday morning in the International District. The shooting happened in the area of Dallas Street, between […]

SANTA FE, N.M. — A sentencing date is set for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer on the “Rust” set whom a jury convicted of involuntary manslaughter last week. The sentencing is […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office opened a new portal for anyone to submit a tip, even anonymously, to their Animal Cruelty Task Force. “I want to say […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The FBI says they’re working each day to keep children safe online, including by meeting them where they’re at. One of those methods is a video game […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Most of us want dangerous criminals off our streets, but at what cost? Would you volunteer your photo for a police lineup? What about your personal information? […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A year and a half ago, Fred Gardner’s family started thinking a lot about duty, honor and the debt owed by our country to veterans after they […]

*UPDATE: We have modified the title of this story to clarify that this story does not involve the Santa Fe Spa, a separate business in Santa Fe. SANTA FE, N.M. […]

GALLUP, N.M. — Six years after a car crash swept Raven Livingston out of her mother’s life, she might have some hope. The district attorney’s office in Gallup has refiled […]

SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. — We all want to believe that, if something bad happens to us, there will be consequences for the person who did it. In Santa Fe […]

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The family of a woman killed by a Las Cruces police officer as she tried to flee a profanity-filled encounter with him has amended their civil […]

In less than three months, it will be two years since the U.S. Forest Service started the largest wildfire in New Mexico history. It’s also been a year since the […]

The manufactured home next to Rochelle Smith’s home sits empty. “This is the last place before heaven,” Smith said. For some of her neighbors in the 55+ mobile home community, […]

If it sounds similar, it’s because it is. A family calls law enforcement for help with someone suffering a mental health crisis, deputies respond, then shoot and kill that person […]

The 2020 law is meant to keep guns out of the hands of people who could be dangerous to themselves or others. In recent years, the law has been applied […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Six miles of Albuquerque neighborhoods are currently under surveillance via acoustic sensors capable of detecting gunshots. The Shotspotter program is one of a number of new programs […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 requested the response times from the Albuquerque Police Department for Priority 1 calls over the last few years. Those calls include shootings, stabbings, armed robberies, […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As the number of homicide cases continues to climb, the Albuquerque Police Department is trying to keep up. APD Chief Harold Medina said the homicide unit has […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In Albuquerque, there are different rules for the justice system than anywhere else in New Mexico. After an arrest, prosecutors have the choice to initiate a case. […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On one hand, the pretrial detention system gives prosecutors the chance to prove someone is too dangerous to be released – even before they’re convicted. But Adolfo […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — By its own admission and through documents obtained by KOB 4, it is evident that the 2nd Judicial District Court does not actively monitor the whereabouts of […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As Albuquerque’s homicide numbers surpass a grim record, KOB 4’s ABQ 4WARD series takes a look at the role the city council can play in tackling the […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s clear that there’s no easy solution to Albuquerque’s crime crisis. It’s a complicated issue that involves different causes and requires the state to come together to […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 has taken an in-depth look at Albuquerque’s crime crisis this past month. After examining the challenges for police, the concerns within the courts and the […]

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is getting to be a familiar face around the Great Lakes — and with a November rematch against Donald Trump looming, that’s no accident. […]

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A slew of Republican candidates on Ohio’s primary ballot are running in solidly red congressional seats, but next week’s elections still promise plenty of drama — […]

Vladimir Putin is poised to sweep to another six-year term in this week’s presidential election, even though Russians are dying in Ukraine in a war grinding through its third year […]

NEW YORK (AP) — Longtime newsman Chris Wallace isn’t only thinking about this year’s presidential election. The CNN anchor has written a book on the race between John F. Kennedy […]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have officially secured the requisite numbers of delegates to be considered their parties’ presumptive nominees. It was a […]

ATLANTA (AP) — Judge in the Georgia 2020 election interference case dismisses some counts against Trump, but other charges remain. Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material […]

ATLANTA (AP) — The judge overseeing the Georgia 2020 election interference case on Wednesday dismissed some of the charges against former President Donald Trump and others, but the rest of […]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. David Valadao and Democrat Rudy Salas will face each other in November in California’s 22nd congressional district, a rematch of last cycle’s close […]

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A former North Carolina representative who finished second in last week’s primary for essentially his old U.S. House seat announced on Wednesday that he won’t ask […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Families from across the state are in Albuquerque cheering on their favorite basketball teams in the annual New Mexico state tournament. Thousands are expected to come out […]

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — One August morning in 2022 while all alone at the Oakland Coliseum, Daulton Jefferies plopped down in the grass and wept. The pitcher cried for a […]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Singer Kelly Clarkson and NFL legend Peyton Manning will bring a new flavor to NBC Universal’s upcoming Paris Olympics coverage this summer. Clarkson and Manning are […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It’s almost time for the Lobo men’s basketball to play Air Force Wednesday in the Mountain West Conference Tournament. The Lobos are in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jamal […]

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Lobo men’s basketball team is preparing to take on Air Force on Wednesday in the play-in game of the Mountain West Tournament. The Lobos blew […]

ALBUQUERQUE, NM – A strong identity for the Lobos on the basketball court this year has been their defense. Coupled with their defensive strengths, their offense has also been clicking […]

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Boston Red Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito is expected to miss this season after his right ulnar collateral ligament was repaired with an internal brace. Dr. Jeffrey […]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have restructured quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ contract, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday, giving the Super […]

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The New Mexico men’s basketball arrived Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas, Nevada, ahead of the Mountain West Tournament. The Lobos open the tournament Wednesday. Tipoff is […]

TAMPA, Fla (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole traveled to Los Angeles on Wednesday to see specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache for additional tests on his right elbow. Yankees […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 received a new question for the You Asked 4 It series: Paul Kinsky asked, “Can Albuquerque get golf ball-size hail or just pea-size hail?” Click […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 received a new question for the You Asked 4 It series: Becca asked, “exactly how does frost form?” Click the video above to see Chief […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 received a new question for the You Asked 4 It series: Paul asked, “What is graupel?” Click the video above to see Chief Meteorologist Eddie […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 received a new question for the You Asked 4 It series: Gwen McCoy asked, “What is this cloud?” Click the video above to see Chief […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 received a new question for the You Asked 4 It series: Rita Delia asked, “This is a weather phenomenon caused at Bottomless Lakes State Park, […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 received a new question for the You Asked 4 It series: Kelly Sanchez asked, “What creates this halo effect?” Click the video above to see […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 received a new question for the You Asked 4 It series: Derek asked, “Why do some days have a ton of contrails in the sky […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 received a new question for the You Asked 4 It series: Joy asked, “What makes the clouds turn pink and sometimes orange?” Click the video […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 received a new question for the You Asked 4 It series: Dienna asked, “Why is barometric pressure measured in inches? Shouldn’t pressure be measured in […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 received a new question for the You Asked 4 It series: Dan Troy asked, “Where do warm and cold fronts come from and what causes […]

We’re showing our Love 4 Pets by introducing you to two pups who want to make their home your home. First is Cosmo, a 1-year-old pit bull terrier mix. Cosmo […]

We’re showing our Love 4 Pets with two pets who are looking to make your home their home! First, we have Kratos! Kratos is a 1-year-old German Shepherd mix. He […]

We’re showing our Love 4 Pets with your pets! We’ve got Jingle and Noel, Tank, Remmy, Zero and Mia in the video above. We want to see your pets! Click here to […]

ALBUQUERQE, N.M. — It’s important to clean the vents outside of your dryer and the lint trap inside of it but also beneath the trap. This week’s DIY Friday with […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re showing you two pets who want to make your home their home as we show our Love 4 Pets! First, say hello to Trucker. He is […]

It’s Tuesday! That means we are showing our Love 4 Pets with two pets who are looking for their fur-ever homes. Butterfly is a 1-year-old Labrador retriever mix. This charming […]

This week, Danielle Todesco has a highly requested DIY project — wallpaper! Peel and stick wallpaper means almost no mess, but it’s a lot harder to reposition. Did it work? […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Good Tuesday! We’re showing our Love 4 Pets with two good pals who want to make your home. their fur-ever home. First, we have Daja. She is […]

We’re showing our Love 4 Pets with your pets! Say hi to Roofus Hendrix III, Oatsy, Taco, Luna and Beetlejuice in the video above. We want to see your pets! Click […]

We’re showing our Love 4 Pets with two pets looking to make your home their home! Meet Scooby. He’s looking for the perfect parent to feed him some Scooby Snacks. […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Organizers with the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta are expecting big crowds Saturday – not only for the Mass Ascension, but because of the annular solar eclipse. The […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is obviously known as the place to see hundreds of hot air balloons take to the sky at once, but over the […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Winds at Balloon Fiesta Park have forced organizers to cancel the Special Shape Glowdeo planned for Thursday evening. A yellow flag was raised on the field after […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — No static displays or red flags are needed for Day 7 of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, the green flag is in the air. Ascension and the […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officials at Balloon Fiesta Park have raised the green flag for the Special Shape Glowdeo! The flag was raised around 5:40 p.m. Friday. Balloons are expected to […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — What do medieval knights, Godzilla, and bandido birds all have in common? Well you can find pictures of all of them at the Balloon Fiesta’s Artisan tent. […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Saturday’s Mass Ascension was a success at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Pilots received the green flag around 6:45 a.m. for the eighth day of Balloon Fiesta. […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Thousands of people came out to Balloon Fiesta Park Saturday morning not just for the balloons, but to catch the annular eclipse. “This view, the people, the […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — At Balloon Fiesta Park, a yellow flag was raised Sunday morning. Pilots received the yellow flag around 6:20 a.m. on the last day of the Albuquerque International […]

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officials with the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta confirmed the event set an all-time attendance record in 2023. During the 2023 Balloon Fiesta, there were an estimated 968,516 […]

Kira Miner: Gusty winds and cooler temperatures Wednesday ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Winter weather will return to northwestern New Mexico while the eastern plains will see higher fire danger Wednesday. Gusty winds and dry conditions are prompting a red […]

Kira Miner: Mostly sunny and dry Tuesday ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll see a mostly sunny and dry Tuesday with temperatures around 8-10° above average and breezes in the east. Those breezes will be a theme as a […]

Kira Miner: Cold front brings precipitation and cooler temps ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A cold front will move through New Mexico, bringing us some precipitation and cooler temperatures as we start the weekend. Right away, we’re seeing some light snow […]

Kira Miner: Breezy to windy Thursday with some showers ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Many of us will see a breezy to windy Thursday with some showers expected in western and northern New Mexico. That is coming by way of a […]

Kira Miner: Seasonal temperatures and breezy Wednesday ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll see a breezy Wednesday with seasonal and mild temperatures expected for pretty much everyone across New Mexico. Winds will be highest in northeastern New Mexico, including […]

Alan Shoemaker: Warmer-than-average temperatures Tuesday ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll see warmer-than-average temperatures Tuesday with some clouds but nothing too bad to interfere with a beautiful day. Tuesday will be nice. Then, we’ll see southwest winds […]

Brandon Richards: Cooler weather for Leap Day ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll see cooler weather for Leap Day with temperatures in the 50s and 60s and mixed precipitation moving into the Texas Panhandle. Once Thursday afternoon comes, we’ll […]

Kira Miner: Not-as-windy Wednesday ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Winds will likely be much calmer Wednesday across New Mexico and it’ll overall be a cooler day with precipitation possible in some places. It’s also a cooler […]

Alan Shoemaker: High winds and unhealthy air quality Tuesday ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you go outside Tuesday, be careful not to blow away – winds are gusting above 60, even 70 mph in parts of New Mexico. To put […]