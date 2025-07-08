Your Money Minute: What You Believe About Money Matters More Than You Think

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(Your Money Minute) – Financial freedom doesn’t start with spreadsheets or bigger paychecks—it starts with mindset.

What you believe about money, deep down, can shape everything about how you earn, spend, save, and invest. And sometimes, it’s not the numbers—but the beliefs behind them—that are holding you back.

Here are four money mindsets that could be costing you more than you think:

The Scarcity Mindset

That quiet voice that says, “There’s never going to be enough.” When you believe money is limited, you start to play small. You avoid risks, miss opportunities, and operate from fear—even when your situation is okay. This mindset keeps you stuck, even when growth is possible.

The “Someday” Trap

“I’ll start saving when I get that raise.” “I’ll invest once things calm down.” Sound familiar?

The truth is, there’s never a perfect time to take control of your finances. Waiting for “someday” keeps you from starting at all. Start small, start messy—but start.

Lack of Appreciation

If you’re constantly focused on what you don’t have, it’s hard to build momentum. Gratitude isn’t just feel-good fluff—it’s fuel. When you appreciate what you have, you’re more likely to take care of it, grow it, and make smart choices moving forward.

Your Circle

Money beliefs are contagious. If you’re surrounded by people who overspend, ignore savings, or avoid financial responsibility, it can wear off. Spend time with people who are growing—not just financially, but in how they think, act, and live.

The Bottom Line

One mindset shift could mean a world of difference for your wallet. The sooner you adjust your thinking, the sooner your financial habits can change too.

