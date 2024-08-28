What the Tech? When to Upgrade Your Phone

What the Tech? When Should you Upgrade Your Phone?

(ABC 6 News) – Apple announced this week a date for its annual September event which traditionally

includes the unveiling of a new iPhone with many hyped improvements in speed, the

camera, and size. There’s always a lot of excitement when a new phone is released but

should you join the upgrade frenzy?

In an age where people are holding onto their phones longer than ever, it’s a valid

question. With incremental upgrades becoming the norm, even iPhone 8 users are still

going strong. So, how do you decide if it’s time for a new iPhone or Android?

Is Your Current Phone Obsolete?

The first thing to consider is whether your phone is still supported by the manufacturer.

Apple, for instance, only supports devices up to the iPhone 6s with the latest iOS 18. If

your phone is older, it won’t receive crucial security updates, leaving your data

vulnerable. Android devices can be trickier to assess, as support varies by brand and

software. Check if your phone can run the latest updates to ensure it’s not outdated.

Does Your Phone Still Perform Well?

A sluggish phone that struggles to keep up or shuts down unexpectedly can be a major

frustration. Battery life is another key factor. If you’re constantly hunting for a charger by

lunchtime, it might be time for an upgrade.

Are You a Photo and Video Enthusiast?

If you rely on your smartphone for capturing memories, a new phone can offer

significant improvements. Each generation of smartphones boasts better camera

technology, with newer iPhones even sporting four cameras. Additionally, consider your

storage needs. Older phones with limited storage can quickly fill up if you’re an avid

photographer or videographer.

Are You Tied to an Old Phone Plan?

If you’ve had your phone for a decade, you might be locked into an outdated plan that’s

costing you more than you need to pay. Check your wireless bill to see if you’re still

paying for a phone you’ve already paid off. Upgrading could potentially save you money

in the long run.

The Trade-In Value Proposition

There’s a financial incentive to upgrading your phone every year: the trade-in value is

highest for newer devices. A cracked or damaged phone won’t fetch much, so if you’re

considering an upgrade, timing it right can maximize your return.

The Bottom Line

Ultimately, the decision to upgrade depends on your individual needs and

circumstances. If you’re happy with your current phone and it’s performing well, there’s

no rush to upgrade. However, if you’re experiencing issues or longing for the latest

features, it might be time to start shopping around.

With Apple’s event scheduled for September and new iPhones typically released a

couple of weeks later, it’s the perfect time to explore your options. Carriers often offer

enticing deals and promotions when new phones hit the market, so be sure to compare

offers and find the best fit for you.