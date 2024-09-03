What the Tech? When is it Okay to Lie on the Internet?

(ABC 6 News) – In the digital age, where oversharing is the norm, we often forget the potential dangers lurking behind every click. While our parents taught us the importance of honesty, the internet demands

a different approach. When it comes to your age, lying online might be the wisest decision you

make.

Identity theft is a pervasive and growing problem, and hackers are constantly seeking personal

information to exploit. One crucial piece of the puzzle is your birthdate. By revealing your true

age on social media, apps, and various websites, you inadvertently hand over a key that

unlocks a treasure trove of sensitive data.

Here’s a common scenario: a website or app you use gets hacked, and your data, including

your name, email address, and birthdate, falls into the wrong hands. This information is then

sold on the dark web, where other cybercriminals eagerly await. Armed with your birthdate,

hackers can cross-reference your social media profiles to gather additional details about you

and your family.

For instance, if your mother’s maiden name is listed on Facebook, hackers can use it to answer

security questions and gain access to your accounts. They can then change passwords, lock

you out, and wreak havoc on your digital life.

The Solution: A Little White Lie

To protect yourself, consider shaving a few years off your age when signing up for new

accounts. Unless it’s a financial institution or government website that requires your actual

birthdate, there’s no harm in fudging the numbers. By doing so, you create a roadblock for

hackers, making it harder for them to piece together your identity.

The Benefits of Lying Online

Lying about your age online offers several advantages:

Enhanced Privacy: By obscuring your true age, you reduce the amount of personal information available to hackers.

By obscuring your true age, you reduce the amount of personal information available to hackers. Improved Security: Making it harder for hackers to steal your identity safeguards your finances and reputation.

Making it harder for hackers to steal your identity safeguards your finances and reputation. Peace of Mind: Knowing that you’ve taken steps to protect yourself online provides a sense of security.

Conclusion

While honesty is generally the best policy, the online world necessitates a more nuanced

approach. By lying about your age, you create an additional layer of protection against identity

theft. So, the next time a website asks for your birthdate, feel free to embrace your inner child

and knock off a few years. Your digital security will thank you.