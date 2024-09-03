What the Tech? When is it Okay to Lie on the Internet?
(ABC 6 News) – In the digital age, where oversharing is the norm, we often forget the potential dangers lurking behind every click. While our parents taught us the importance of honesty, the internet demands
a different approach. When it comes to your age, lying online might be the wisest decision you
make.
Identity theft is a pervasive and growing problem, and hackers are constantly seeking personal
information to exploit. One crucial piece of the puzzle is your birthdate. By revealing your true
age on social media, apps, and various websites, you inadvertently hand over a key that
unlocks a treasure trove of sensitive data.
Here’s a common scenario: a website or app you use gets hacked, and your data, including
your name, email address, and birthdate, falls into the wrong hands. This information is then
sold on the dark web, where other cybercriminals eagerly await. Armed with your birthdate,
hackers can cross-reference your social media profiles to gather additional details about you
and your family.
For instance, if your mother’s maiden name is listed on Facebook, hackers can use it to answer
security questions and gain access to your accounts. They can then change passwords, lock
you out, and wreak havoc on your digital life.
The Solution: A Little White Lie
To protect yourself, consider shaving a few years off your age when signing up for new
accounts. Unless it’s a financial institution or government website that requires your actual
birthdate, there’s no harm in fudging the numbers. By doing so, you create a roadblock for
hackers, making it harder for them to piece together your identity.
The Benefits of Lying Online
Lying about your age online offers several advantages:
- Enhanced Privacy: By obscuring your true age, you reduce the amount of personal information available to hackers.
- Improved Security: Making it harder for hackers to steal your identity safeguards your finances and reputation.
- Peace of Mind: Knowing that you’ve taken steps to protect yourself online provides a sense of security.
Conclusion
While honesty is generally the best policy, the online world necessitates a more nuanced
approach. By lying about your age, you create an additional layer of protection against identity
theft. So, the next time a website asks for your birthdate, feel free to embrace your inner child
and knock off a few years. Your digital security will thank you.