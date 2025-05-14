What the Tech? What3Words

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – When you’re out on the water or hiking in a remote area, trying to describe exactly where you are can be nearly impossible. Street names and landmarks don’t exist out in the middle of a lake or deep in the woods. And while GPS coordinates can be incredibly accurate, reading off a long string of numbers in an emergency isn’t always practical.

That’s where the What3Words app comes in.

What3Words is a free app that has divided the entire globe into a grid of 3-by-3 meter squares. Each square, roughly the size of a parking space, has been assigned a unique combination of three random words. For example, one square in the middle of a lake might be labeled “paddle.corner.echo,” while the next square a few feet away could be “buckets.ride.dream.”

If you need help, you can open the app and instantly get your three-word location. Send those words in a text to anyone. They don’t need the app to view it. The link will open in Google Maps and show your exact location. If you’re near a road or a shoreline, they’ll even get turn-by-turn directions. If you’re farther out, like in the ocean or a national park, they’ll see your GPS coordinates, exactly what emergency responders need to find you quickly.

There are other ways to share your location, like using Apple’s FindMy app or dropping a pin in Google Maps, but What3Words is simple, accurate, and fast. It takes just a few seconds to find and send your location, which is a huge advantage when battery life is low or you’re in a stressful situation. Plus, more and more 9-1-1 emergency dispatchers are familiar with the app and may even ask the person needing help to open the website and give them their three words. While you can do that, trying to connect to the internet in the middle of nowhere isn’t reliable.

This isn’t just helpful for boaters. Hikers, solo travelers, campers, or anyone venturing into unfamiliar territory can benefit from having this app on their phone. It’s also a smart safety tool for teenagers, elderly family members, or anyone who may need to share their location quickly and clearly.

As long as you have a signal, the three words can be texted. In emergencies, a single message may be all you have time, or battery power, to send.

Three simple words could save a life.

What three Words is also a great app for locating friends at ballgames or music festivals. Once you share the unique words, they’ll be able to walk to your location using Google Maps.

I’ve personally used it when my daughter had car trouble on the interstate. By sharing her three words, I could even see which side of the road she was on. I found it to be easier for her to use than trying to tell me her location, and even easier than sharing an Apple location pin.

It is one of the very few apps I strongly recommend everyone have on their phone.