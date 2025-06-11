What the Tech? Vinyl for Dad this Father’s Day

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Even the most tech-savvy dads agree, sometimes old-school is just cooler. And for dads who love music, nothing says nostalgia quite like spinning a vinyl record.

This Father’s Day, if you’re looking for a meaningful and memorable gift, vinyl might be the perfect way to go. From entry-level turntables to vintage sound systems and classic albums, here’s a guide to help you hit the right note.

Start with the Turntable

If Dad doesn’t already have one, a turntable is the place to start. You can find solid options for around $100 at stores like Walmart or Target. Many of today’s turntables come with modern features like Bluetooth connectivity, so he can play records and wirelessly stream the sound to any speaker in the house.

Want to step it up a notch? Mid-range models from brands like House of Marley or Audio-Technica offer better sound, sleek designs, and higher-quality components. If you’re buying a turntable to connect to a modern stereo or powered speakers, look for one with a built-in preamp. That will save you from needing additional equipment.

Go Vintage if You Can

If Dad is a true audiophile or had a setup back in the day, vintage gear might be the ultimate gift. Refurbished turntables and stereo receivers from the 1970s, including models from Sansui, Pioneer, and Technics, are in high demand because they sound excellent.

The only downside is the cost. A full setup with vintage components and speakers can run into the thousands. But for a music lover who appreciates the sound and design of classic equipment, it might be the perfect gift.

Fill His Crates with Music

If Dad already owns a turntable, that makes your job even easier. Vinyl records are widely available. Original pressings from the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s can be found online and in record shops. Most new artists now release their albums on vinyl as well, so whether he is into classic rock, jazz, soul, or modern indie music, there are plenty of options. Check out the website Discogs for tens of thousands of new and used vinyl records.

Support Local Record Stores

Thanks to the return of vinyl, independent record shops are thriving. Browsing through racks and flipping through bargain bins is part of the fun, and it is a great way to spend time while shopping for something special.

Check Out Online Sellers

If you cannot find what you’re looking for locally, online sellers are a great option. The WhatNot app features live record auctions where you can discover hidden gems. A seller called Collect Co streams live every night on Facebook and YouTube and ships directly to your door. The store buys record collections all over the country and sells them during live streams.

The Gift That Keeps on Spinning

Once Dad gets into vinyl again, you will have gift ideas for every occasion. Albums, accessories, storage crates, and cleaning kits all make great add-ons.

And if he spends the rest of Father’s Day spinning his favorite records and reliving the soundtrack of his youth, you will know you found the perfect gift.