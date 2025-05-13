What the Tech? Using your “extra paycheck”

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – If you’re paid every two weeks, a few times a year, you’ll notice something nice, a third paycheck in a single month. It’s not technically “extra” money—it’s part of your regular salary. But if you budget around two checks per month, that third one can feel like a mini-bonus.

Instead of letting it slip away on impulse purchases, here are some smart tech upgrades that can make your life more efficient, secure, and even healthier.

Upgrade Your Thermostat

Still using a thermostat from the early 2000s? A smart thermostat could lower your monthly utility bill while giving you more control. You can adjust the temperature from your smartphone, or just tell your voice assistant, whether that’s Alexa, Siri, or Hey Google.

Many smart thermostats even learn your schedule and adjust automatically when you leave or return home. Just make sure it’s compatible with your HVAC system and preferred smart home setup.

Smart Garage Door Opener

One of the best tech upgrades under $50. A Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener lets you open or close the door from your phone—great for letting in guests or Amazon deliveries when you’re not home. Some models even let drivers open the door for secure drop-offs and then close it again. Affordable, simple, and super convenient. I’ve found it to be helpful in an emergency when someone needs access to the garage when I’m not home. I just open the app to open the door.

Ergonomic Mouse

If you’re feeling wrist or forearm pain from long days at the computer, an ergonomic mouse can help. These are designed to keep your hand in a more natural position, easing pressure and reducing the risk of repetitive strain injuries. There’s no one-size-fits-all design, so try out a few styles before settling on one. You can find them at most any electronics or office supply store.

Desktop Air Purifier

Pollen, dust, and pet dander can make it tough to concentrate or breathe. A desktop air purifier helps clean the air around your workspace. Many now work with smartphone apps or voice assistants and can automatically adjust based on air quality levels.

Upgrade Your Wi-Fi Router

Still using the router your internet provider gave you years ago? A new dual-band or mesh Wi-Fi system can dramatically improve your home internet. Better coverage, faster speeds, and fewer dead zones can make a huge difference if you’re streaming, gaming, or working from home. And if it’s been quite a while since you’ve upgraded, a WiFi 7 router also offers much better security to protect your home internet and devices.

When that third paycheck shows up, invest it in tech that makes your everyday life better, and you’ll thank yourself later.