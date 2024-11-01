What the Tech? Using Apple Intelligence for Photos
(ABC 6 News) – Apple rolls out Apple Intelligence to iPhone, iPad, and Mac users this week. I’m sure you’ve heard the term “Apple Intelligence”. You can’t turn on the TV without seeing ads promoting the
new software.
Apple Intelligence has been making waves recently, and for good reason. This new set of AI
features is set to revolutionize how we take and use photos on our iPhones. While Android
users might have seen similar features before, Apple’s implementation is impressive and
user-friendly. Let’s dive into some of the standout features you’ll want to try.
While Apple Intelligence has many of the same features as Chat GPT and other generative AI
tools, having these built-in to the iPhone is hard to beat. I’ve been using it for awhile and, in my
opinion, the best AI features are the ones that affect your photos and photo library.
Remember those countless photos and videos buried in your camera roll? Apple Intelligence
makes it a breeze to find what you’re looking for. With “natural search,” you can simply describe
the image you need, like “my daughter under a palm tree,” and Apple Intelligence will do the
rest. It even recognizes specific details like clothing colors or objects in the background.
Creating videos from your photos and clips is now incredibly easy. Just swipe down in your
photo library, choose Memories, and describe the kind of video you want. Apple Intelligence will
then curate a selection of relevant media and create a music video for you, complete with
synced visuals and lyrics.
We’ve all taken photos where an unwanted object or person photobombs the background. Apple
Intelligence’s clean-up tool lets you remove these distractions with a simple swipe and tap.
While not always perfect, the results are generally impressive, leaving you with a polished and
professional-looking image.
A photo of my daughter on a recent vacation would be much better if not for the random
strangers in the background. A simple tap and swipe removed those people from the
background. It’s pretty amazing.
These features are just the beginning. Apple is already working on new AI capabilities that will
allow for custom image creation, further expanding the possibilities of what you can do with your
photos.
It’s important to note that Apple Intelligence requires powerful hardware and is currently only
available on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. However, if you have a compatible device,
these features are definitely worth exploring. Apple Intelligence also works with newer iPads
and Mac computers.
Overall, Apple Intelligence in Photos is a significant step forward in photo management and
editing. It simplifies tasks that used to be time-consuming and opens up new creative
possibilities. If you’re an iPhone user, be sure to check out these exciting new features.