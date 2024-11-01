What the Tech? Using Apple Intelligence for Photos

What the Tech? Apple Intelligence in Photos

(ABC 6 News) – Apple rolls out Apple Intelligence to iPhone, iPad, and Mac users this week. I’m sure you’ve heard the term “Apple Intelligence”. You can’t turn on the TV without seeing ads promoting the

new software.

Apple Intelligence has been making waves recently, and for good reason. This new set of AI

features is set to revolutionize how we take and use photos on our iPhones. While Android

users might have seen similar features before, Apple’s implementation is impressive and

user-friendly. Let’s dive into some of the standout features you’ll want to try.

While Apple Intelligence has many of the same features as Chat GPT and other generative AI

tools, having these built-in to the iPhone is hard to beat. I’ve been using it for awhile and, in my

opinion, the best AI features are the ones that affect your photos and photo library.

Remember those countless photos and videos buried in your camera roll? Apple Intelligence

makes it a breeze to find what you’re looking for. With “natural search,” you can simply describe

the image you need, like “my daughter under a palm tree,” and Apple Intelligence will do the

rest. It even recognizes specific details like clothing colors or objects in the background.

Creating videos from your photos and clips is now incredibly easy. Just swipe down in your

photo library, choose Memories, and describe the kind of video you want. Apple Intelligence will

then curate a selection of relevant media and create a music video for you, complete with

synced visuals and lyrics.

We’ve all taken photos where an unwanted object or person photobombs the background. Apple

Intelligence’s clean-up tool lets you remove these distractions with a simple swipe and tap.

While not always perfect, the results are generally impressive, leaving you with a polished and

professional-looking image.

A photo of my daughter on a recent vacation would be much better if not for the random

strangers in the background. A simple tap and swipe removed those people from the

background. It’s pretty amazing.

These features are just the beginning. Apple is already working on new AI capabilities that will

allow for custom image creation, further expanding the possibilities of what you can do with your

photos.

It’s important to note that Apple Intelligence requires powerful hardware and is currently only

available on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. However, if you have a compatible device,

these features are definitely worth exploring. Apple Intelligence also works with newer iPads

and Mac computers.

Overall, Apple Intelligence in Photos is a significant step forward in photo management and

editing. It simplifies tasks that used to be time-consuming and opens up new creative

possibilities. If you’re an iPhone user, be sure to check out these exciting new features.