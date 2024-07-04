What the Tech? Unlocking Extra Google Storage

Have you ever received a dreaded email from Google warning you that you’re running out of

storage space? If you’re a frequent user of Gmail and other Google products, this might be a

familiar sight.

Your first thought might be, ‘Do I need to delete emails individually to get under the limit?’.

That’s one way to do it but it isn’t the best or easiest task. If you haven’t deleted emails in quite

some time you may have over 100,000 emails taking up valuable storage space.

And those emails might also include attachments that take up even more space than you

realize.

But don’t worry, there are simple steps you can take to reclaim your storage space and keep

your account running smoothly.

Google provides 15 GB of free storage across Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos.

However, if you exceed this limit, you may be blocked from sending or receiving emails, which

can be a major inconvenience. Consider these more efficient methods before you resort to

deleting thousands of emails one by one.

How to Free Up Google Storage