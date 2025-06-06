What the Tech? Too Many Apps

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – We’ve all done it. Scrolled the app store, saw something that looked fun or useful, hit download… and forgot all about it. But those forgotten apps may be doing more harm than you realize.

Here’s a stat that might surprise you: the average person has over 80 apps installed on their phone. But they only use about 9 apps a day. Most people regularly use around 30 apps a month, which means over half of the apps on your phone are just sitting there.

So what’s the problem with a few unused apps?

Free apps aren’t really free. While you may not pay anything to download them, many of these apps collect personal information and continue to do so long after you stop using them. Some apps track your location, access your contacts, monitor your activity, and even listen through your microphone.

And if you’re like most people, you probably just tap “Allow” when the app first asks for permission.

Even when they’re not open, these apps can still run in the background, draining your battery and collecting your data. Some are no longer updated by developers, which makes them more vulnerable to hacking or malware.

They also take up space. In many cases, unused apps are hogging more storage than your photos, videos, or music — which can slow your phone down significantly.

So what should you do?

Take a few minutes to do a digital clean-up.

● On iPhones, scroll to the end of your home screens and open the App Library. Look through the list, press and hold any app you don’t use, and tap Delete App.

● On Android phones, go to Settings > Apps > See all apps. Tap on any app you don’t recognize or no longer need, then choose Uninstall.

After clearing out unused apps, restart your phone. You’ll probably notice it runs faster, and your battery might last longer, too.

Doing this once every few months helps keep your device more secure, more private, and more efficient. It’s an easy habit that can make a big difference.