What the Tech? Think you know your kids’ online lingo? Think again!

What the Tech? Acronyms Kids & Teens Use Online

(ABC 6 News) – Parents, keeping up with the digital age can feel like a never-ending race. Just when you think you’ve mastered the latest trends, your kids have already moved on to a whole new language of

acronyms and codes. You might be familiar with LOL and OMG, but what about GYPO, WTP, or

KPC? These seemingly innocent combinations of letters hold a hidden meaning, designed to

keep parents clueless.

Many kids have moved beyond emojis, realizing that their parents can easily decipher a winking

face or a suggestive fruit. Instead, they’ve turned to acronyms, creating a secret language that

allows them to communicate freely without fear of being understood by adults. But what are they

really saying?

IPN stands for “I’m posting naked,” while GYPO, not a typo, means “get your pants off.” GNOC,

another alarming acronym, stands for “get naked on camera.” These codes can be used for

harmless flirting or, more worryingly, by online predators seeking to exploit children. WTP, for

example, is an invitation to “wanna trade pics,” while TDMT stands for “talk dirty to me.” ITS is a

request for “intense text sex.”

If a parent unexpectedly enters the room, a child might text “P911,” meaning “parent alert.”

Similarly, “PAL” warns that “parents are listening,” and “PAW” signals that “parents are

watching.” KPC, the ultimate goal of this secret language, stands for “keeping parents clueless.”

But it’s not just about keeping parents in the dark. Acronyms like “ASL” (age, sex, location) and

“LMIRL” (let’s meet in real life) highlight the potential dangers of online interactions. These

codes can be used by strangers to gather personal information or lure children into dangerous

situations.

It’s important to remember that any child can fall victim to sexting or sextortion, regardless of

their background or upbringing. By educating ourselves about these acronyms and having open

conversations with our children, we can help them navigate the online world safely.

Here’s a list of common sexting acronyms used by children and adults: