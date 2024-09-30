What the Tech? Think you know your kids’ online lingo? Think again!
(ABC 6 News) – Parents, keeping up with the digital age can feel like a never-ending race. Just when you think you’ve mastered the latest trends, your kids have already moved on to a whole new language of
acronyms and codes. You might be familiar with LOL and OMG, but what about GYPO, WTP, or
KPC? These seemingly innocent combinations of letters hold a hidden meaning, designed to
keep parents clueless.
Many kids have moved beyond emojis, realizing that their parents can easily decipher a winking
face or a suggestive fruit. Instead, they’ve turned to acronyms, creating a secret language that
allows them to communicate freely without fear of being understood by adults. But what are they
really saying?
IPN stands for “I’m posting naked,” while GYPO, not a typo, means “get your pants off.” GNOC,
another alarming acronym, stands for “get naked on camera.” These codes can be used for
harmless flirting or, more worryingly, by online predators seeking to exploit children. WTP, for
example, is an invitation to “wanna trade pics,” while TDMT stands for “talk dirty to me.” ITS is a
request for “intense text sex.”
If a parent unexpectedly enters the room, a child might text “P911,” meaning “parent alert.”
Similarly, “PAL” warns that “parents are listening,” and “PAW” signals that “parents are
watching.” KPC, the ultimate goal of this secret language, stands for “keeping parents clueless.”
But it’s not just about keeping parents in the dark. Acronyms like “ASL” (age, sex, location) and
“LMIRL” (let’s meet in real life) highlight the potential dangers of online interactions. These
codes can be used by strangers to gather personal information or lure children into dangerous
situations.
It’s important to remember that any child can fall victim to sexting or sextortion, regardless of
their background or upbringing. By educating ourselves about these acronyms and having open
conversations with our children, we can help them navigate the online world safely.
Here’s a list of common sexting acronyms used by children and adults:
- GYPO “Get your pants off”
- GNOC “get naked on camera”
- ITS “intense text sex”
- D53x sex
- 8 oral sex
- Cu46 see you for sex
- Ipn im posting naked
- WTP wanna trade pics
- P911 parent alert
- Pal parents are listening
- Paw parents are watching
- Kpc keeping parents clueless
- 99 parent no longer watching
- 143 i love you
- Adr address
- Asl age sex, location
- Lmirl lets meet in real life
- Mos mom over shoulder
- Tdtm talk dirty to me