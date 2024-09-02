What the Tech? The ‘Tody’ App Makes Household Chores Easier

What the Tech? App of the Day: 'Tody'

(ABC 6 News) – Do you ever wish there was a magic wand to wave and make all the household chores

disappear? Well, while we haven’t quite reached the level of magic wands yet, there’s an app

that comes pretty close: Tody. As long as you can get your helpers to use it.

Tody is a self-automated to-do list specifically designed for household chores. It’s like having a

personal assistant who keeps track of all the dusting, vacuuming, and bathroom scrubbing that

needs to be done.

How Does It Work?

Set-Up: Choose the rooms in your house that need regular cleaning. Tody will then suggest chores and cleaning tasks for each room. Frequency: You decide how often each chore needs to be done. Daily, weekly, monthly it’s all up to you. Check Off: As you complete chores, mark them as done, and Tody will reset the clock for the next cleaning.

For families with kids, Tody has a special game feature. Kids can compete against a character

named Dusty to complete chores, turning housework into a fun and engaging activity.

Benefits of Tody

Keeps Everyone on Track: No more forgetting whose turn it is to vacuum or when the last time you dusted was.

No more forgetting whose turn it is to vacuum or when the last time you dusted was. Engages Kids: Makes chores fun for children, encouraging them to help out around the house.

Makes chores fun for children, encouraging them to help out around the house. Reduces Stress: Having a clear plan for household chores can reduce stress and make your home feel more organized.

Tody is a free app for Android and iPhone, with a premium version available for $30/year that

allows syncing across multiple family members. You’ll need that if you want everyone else on

board. Based on overwhelmingly positive reviews, Tody is definitely worth checking out,

especially if you have kids who need a little extra motivation to help out with chores.