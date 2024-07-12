What the Tech? "Terms of Service"

(ABC 6 News) – We’ve all lied on the internet. Maybe even today. Maybe even just before you opened this story, at some point in the past few days or weeks, we all checked a box that confirmed “I have read

the terms of service agreement.”

Let’s face it, we’ve all clicked that little box without actually reading it. It’s become so

commonplace that it’s been dubbed the “biggest lie” on the internet. But have you ever stopped

to wonder what you’re actually agreeing to?

Most terms of service agreements are lengthy, complex, and filled with legalese that are difficult

for the average person to understand. That’s where TOSDR comes in.

TOSDR, or “Terms of Service; Didn’t Read,” is a non-profit website run by volunteers, students,

and lawyers who dedicate their time to reading and summarizing terms of service agreements

for popular websites and apps. They cut through the jargon and present the information in a way

that’s easy for anyone to understand.

You might be surprised by some of the things you’ve unknowingly agreed to. For example, did

you know that by using Facebook, you’ve granted them permission to use your name and photo

in marketing campaigns for free? Or that TikTok users waive their moral rights?

TOSDR not only summarizes these terms but also assigns grades to companies based on how

fair and transparent their agreements are. Unfortunately, many popular platforms like Facebook,

Reddit, YouTube, and TikTok receive failing grades.

While we may feel powerless against the lengthy and often unfair terms of service agreements,

knowledge is our best defense. By understanding what we’re agreeing to, we can make more

informed decisions about which platforms and services we use.

If you don’t have the time or expertise to read through pages of legalese, TOSDR is an

invaluable resource. Visit their website to learn more about the terms of service agreements

you’ve been clicking on without a second thought. Remember, knowledge is power, and in the

digital age, understanding what you’re signing up for is more important than ever.