What the Tech? Terms of Service; Didn’t Read

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Let’s be honest, no one reads the terms of service or privacy policies. We scroll to the bottom, check the box, and move on. But in doing that, we’re agreeing to all kinds of conditions that most of us don’t understand, and maybe wouldn’t accept if we knew what they said.

Fortunately, someone out there is reading them, and translating them into plain English.

A website called “Terms of Service; Didn’t Read”, or TOSDR.org, was created for exactly that reason. It’s a nonprofit project powered by volunteers, including lawyers and students, who break down the legal language in privacy policies and terms of service for the apps and websites we use every day.

Each service gets a summary of the most important points and a grade.

According to TOSDR, by accepting Facebook’s terms, you’re giving them permission to use your name and photo in advertisements, view your browsing activity, and even read private messages.

TikTok’s terms go further. They include a clause where users waive their “moral rights,” a legal term that protects how your original content is used and credited. Not sure what that means? TOSDR explains it.

X (formerly Twitter) tracks data about you even if you don’t interact with the app. And Instagram holds on to your content, even if you’ve deleted it.

TOSDR has reviewed dozens of major services, including YouTube, Reddit, and Khan Academy, and some of them receive failing grades for transparency and user control.

Here’s the problem: you don’t get a real choice. If you want to use the app, you have to accept the terms. The only alternative is to stop using the service entirely.

For most people, it’s easier to click “agree” and hope for the best. But ignoring the fine print can have long-term consequences, especially when it comes to old apps still sitting on your phone. They could be collecting data based on outdated permissions you’ve forgotten all about.

So here’s a quick tip: if you don’t use it anymore, delete it. And before you install a new one, check the summary on TOSDR.org. You’ll understand exactly what you’re signing up for, without needing a law degree.

TOSDR is a non-profit website that operates off of donations. The site is currently holding a fundraising event asking for users to donate just $1 to keep the site operational.