What the Tech? Tech to Help the Elderly

(ABC 6 News) – In a time where families often live miles apart, technology can be a bridge. Imagine being

hundreds of miles away and a parent or grandparent living alone needs help. Of course they will

call 9-1-1 in an emergency but if they don’t think it’s an emergency you have no way of knowing

you’re needed.

There are hundreds of tech gadgets that offer solutions for staying connected and ensuring the

safety of aging parents and grandparents. Smartphones are a common way to keep in touch but

many older adults may be hesitant to embrace new tech gadgets. However, some familiar

devices already in their homes can be utilized in surprising ways to provide a lifeline and peace

of mind.

Amazon Echo devices, with their voice-activated assistant Alexa, can do much more than play

music or provide weather updates. They can be a valuable tool for aging loved ones, especially

when you’re not around.

Emergency Contacts:

By setting up Alexa to recognize specific voice commands, seniors can easily call for help in an emergency. While it can’t directly call 911, it can call a designated person or group of people on their phones. Make sure they have you and other family members set up as contacts. You can also add those contacts to a shared group. If they need any type of assistance they can ask “Alexa, call my children” and a call will be placed to everyone’s cellphone. Drop-In Feature: This allows you to check in on your loved ones through their Echo device, ensuring they’re okay and providing a sense of connection. This is also nice just to pop into their den or TV room to say hi.

This allows you to check in on your loved ones through their Echo device, ensuring they’re okay and providing a sense of connection. This is also nice just to pop into their den or TV room to say hi. Reminders and Medication Management: Alexa can be used to set reminders for medication, appointments, and other important tasks, helping seniors stay on top of their health and daily routines. These should be set up in the Alexa app. If they are in your family group you can do this remotely and have the reminders play only on their devices.

Alexa can be used to set reminders for medication, appointments, and other important tasks, helping seniors stay on top of their health and daily routines. These should be set up in the Alexa app. If they are in your family group you can do this remotely and have the reminders play only on their devices. Emergency Assist: For an additional fee, Amazon’s Alexa Emergency Assist can provide features like smoke, carbon monoxide, and glass break detection, automatically calling for help in critical situations. This cannot be set up or purchased in the Alexa app. You will need to subscribe to the feature on your Amazon Prime account.

Don’t toss those old Amazon Echo or Alexa devices away. Even the first edition Echo that

resembles a hockey puck can still be used. Place one in each room of their home so you can

always be in touch and they can reach you no matter where they are in the house. Note that the

old devices may need an update which you can start within the Alexa app.

If your loved ones have an iPhone or Apple Watch, these devices also offer features that can

enhance their safety and well-being.

Siri for Emergency Calls: Even if they can’t reach their phone, seniors can use Siri to call a contact or even 911 in an emergency. Many do not know they can ask Siri to place a call and end a call.

Even if they can’t reach their phone, seniors can use Siri to call a contact or even 911 in an emergency. Many do not know they can ask Siri to place a call and end a call. Fall Detection: The Apple Watch’s fall detection feature can automatically call for help if it detects a fall, providing a crucial safety net for those at risk.

The beauty of these solutions is that they often leverage technology that’s already present in

many homes. By simply adjusting settings and exploring new features, you can transform

familiar devices into powerful tools for safety and connection. It’s a simple yet effective way to

provide peace of mind for both you and your aging loved ones.