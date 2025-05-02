What the Tech? Tech graduation gifts

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – It’s May, and graduation season is in full swing. While cash is always appreciated, why not give the grads in your life something a little more personal and practical? In today’s high-tech world, equipping graduates with the right gadgets can give them a serious head start, whether they’re heading to college or entering the so-called real world.

Gone are the days of generic gift cards and luggage. Today’s grads need tools that can keep up with their tech-driven lives. Let’s start with a backpack upgrade. Chances are, their old school bag has seen better days. The Peak Design Everyday Backpack is a sleek, sturdy, and smart choice. With side access zippers, a padded laptop sleeve, adjustable sections, and magnetic straps that stay out of the way. I found it to be lightweight and capable of carrying all the tech they usually have with them.

For those times when a full-sized laptop feels like overkill, the iPad Pro offers a powerful and portable alternative. Paired with a keyboard, it’s capable of handling note-taking, Zoom calls, creative projects, and even gaming. iPad Pros can replace laptops for most people, and, depending on what they do, apps can make an iPad Pro even better than lugging a laptop from place to place.

Another fantastic gift idea is a portable second monitor. Viewsonic, Asus, and other brands have jumped into the portable monitor business for anyone who works remotely or just needs more screen space. These slim, lightweight monitors add valuable screen space, whether they’re working in tight dorm rooms or crowded coffee shops. Some connect via USB, while others work wirelessly, connecting to the laptop with a dongle and are chargeable, so there’s no need to plug it into an outlet. They easily slip into a backpack and are compatible with laptops, tablets, and phones.

To help grads make their new space feel like home, consider a Google Pixel Tablet. This all-in-one device functions as a smart display, tablet, streaming device, and personal assistant. With its camera for video chat, it’s easy to stay connected. The tablet can set reminders, check the weather, stream YouTube, and play music all hands-free, making it the ultimate desktop companion. I recommend adding the mount that includes a speaker for better sound.

These tech gifts aren’t just flashy; they’re practical, thoughtful, and designed to help graduates thrive in their next adventure. And, if I must say, better than a card with cash.