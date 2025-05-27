What the Tech? Tech for travel

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Planning a summer trip? Whether you’re hitting the road, flying overseas, or staying somewhere in between, a few smart tech choices can make your travel experience easier, safer, and more fun. Here are the best tech travel tips to pack and prepare before you go.

Bring a multi-port charger

Hotel rooms never seem to have enough outlets. A compact wall charger with multiple USB-A and USB-C ports can power your phone, tablet, earbuds, and even your laptop at the same time. Look for chargers with GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology—they charge devices faster and stay cooler than traditional models.

Don’t forget a portable power bank

You never know when you’ll be away from an outlet. A reliable power bank can be a lifesaver in airports, on long drives, or during outdoor adventures. Some newer models from brands like Anker include built-in cables and are powerful enough to charge a phone multiple times or even power a laptop.

Use a travel Wi-Fi router

Even if your hotel or rental offers Wi-Fi, it may not be great. A travel router can strengthen the signal, connect all your devices at once, and offer a layer of security by creating your own private network. You can also connect it to your phone’s hotspot if Wi-Fi isn’t available.

Track your luggage

Lost luggage is one of the biggest travel frustrations. Slip an Apple AirTag or Tile tracker into your suitcase or backpack. If your bag goes missing, you can track its location on your phone—often more accurately than the airline.

Download content ahead of time

Before you leave, download your favorite movies, shows, podcasts, and playlists. Most streaming apps offer offline viewing or listening. This saves mobile data and keeps you entertained even when there’s no internet connection.

Prepare your maps

If you’re driving, download offline maps from Google or Apple Maps. They’ll still provide turn-by-turn directions even if you lose your signal in rural areas or dead zones.

Bonus Tip:

Bring a universal power adapter if you’re traveling internationally. Some models even include USB ports to simplify your charging setup.

By packing the right gear and prepping your devices, you can travel smarter and stay connected wherever your trip takes you.