What the Tech? Smartphones and Water

(ABC 6 News) – It can happen to anyone. Well, anyone who takes their smartphone near a swimming pool,

bathtub, lake, or ocean. You turn away for just a second and “kerplunk.”

The good news is, it isn’t a sure death sentence like it might have been a few years ago. New

smartphones are water resistant and some are waterproof up to a certain depth and time in

water.

Still, you’ll need to act quickly to improve the chance your phone survives. Your mileage may

vary as they say, but here’s how to save it from water damage and a few other things you need

to know before taking it to the beach or pool:

Remember, the Fourth of July is the most dangerous day for smartphones, with a 42% increase

in phone accidents compared to any other day of the year. So be extra careful with your phone

around water this holiday weekend!

● Newer smartphones are rated to IP68, which means they can be submerged in up to 1.5

meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. However, this rating doesn’t apply to pools,

lakes, or oceans, where the water pressure and corrosive elements like chlorine and salt

can damage your phone.

● If your phone has a cracked screen or back, it’s more likely to be damaged by water, as

water can seep inside.

● If your phone is submerged in anything other than freshwater, rinse it off and dry it

immediately. Remove the case, and avoid using a blow dryer or placing it in the sun.

● Gently blow into any openings anddd shake out any excess water. If the phone is on,

turn it off and do not attempt to charge it.

● Place the phone in a cool, dry place. Try putting it in a ziplock bag with silica gel packets

to absorb moisture. Leave it for several hours or overnight. Placing it in a bowl of rice

used to be recommended but it isn’t now. All a bowl of rice will do is leave the phone

dusty.

● If your phone doesn’t turn back on, take it to a qualified technician to see if it can be

salvaged.

● The best way to protect your phone from water damage is to take preventive measures.

Use a waterproof case if you’re near water, or simply put your phone away when you’re

swimming or boating.

