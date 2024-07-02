What the Tech? Shooting Fireworks from Your Phone

(ABC 6 News) – Fireworks shows are a sight to behold, but capturing their fleeting beauty with your smartphone can be challenging. If you’ve tried before you know that fireworks are perhaps the most difficult thing to shoot with any camera.

Making it even more difficult is the lack of preparation. You can’t practice shooting fireworks

before the show.

With a few simple tips and tricks, you can significantly improve your chances of getting that

perfect shot:

● Before heading out to the fireworks display, take a moment to prepare your smartphone.

Mount it on a tripod or rest it on a stable surface to minimize shakiness and prevent

blurry images.

● Turn off the flash to avoid unwanted light reflections and ensure your focus is on the

fireworks.

● To optimize your smartphone camera for fireworks photography, tap and hold the screen

during a bright flash to lock the exposure and focus. This will prevent the camera from

refocusing on smoke or other distractions.

● Enable “live mode” for photos if your phone supports it. This feature captures a

three-second video clip allowing you to select the best frame for your photo.

● Make sure “night mode” is turned on to enhance low-light performance and capture more

vibrant colors. You can usually find this setting indicated by a moon icon.

● In your phone’s accessibility settings, locate the “Motion” option and disable “dim

flashing lights.” This setting can interfere with the camera’s ability to capture the full

brightness of the fireworks.

● Don’t be afraid to experiment with different shooting modes and techniques.

● Try using the optical zoom to get closer shots or capture wider scenes in landscape

mode.

● Consider using time-lapse or slow-motion for creative effects.

● Arrive early to secure a good viewing spot with an unobstructed view of the fireworks.

● Be patient and take multiple shots to increase your chances of getting the perfect photo.

● Edit your photos afterward to enhance colors, contrast, and overall composition.

And maybe the most important tip is to learn what works and what doesn’t. You have 6 months

to hone your fireworks photography skills for New Year’s Eve.