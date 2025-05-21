What the Tech? Sextortion warning signs

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Last night, we uncovered how online predators are targeting children through a disturbing and fast-growing scheme known as sextortion. It often starts with what seems like a harmless message from a new friend. That friend may ask for a nude photo, and once they get it, the blackmail begins.

The scammers threaten to share the image unless the child sends money or more photos. Tragically, it’s working. Many victims never tell a parent or report it to police.

But there are signs, and knowing what to look for could save your child.

“They feel trapped.”

Sean Quellos is a digital forensics expert who now works pro bono to help kids and their families track down these predators and work with law enforcement.

“You’re dealing with teenagers, or kids even younger than that,” Quellos says. “It’s a large-scale incident for them. They feel like there’s nothing they can do. They feel trapped by the sextortionist.”

That feeling of shame and fear is what predators rely on. But there are early warning signs that something is wrong, and parents need to be on alert.

Red Flags for Parents

Quellos says these behavior changes could be clues that something is going on:

● A sudden obsession with phones or messaging apps

● Pulling away from activities like sports or spending time with friends

● Hiding devices or changing passwords

● Anxiety, mood swings, or increased secrecy

These shifts are often subtle at first but can escalate quickly. If your child suddenly isolates themselves, becomes overly secretive, or starts avoiding friends, it’s time to have a conversation.

Red Flags in the Chat

Kids can also watch for clues that someone they’re talking to isn’t who they claim to be. Sextortionists often target dozens of children at once and make simple mistakes.

● They forget details your child has shared

● They ask the same questions repeatedly

● They call the victim by the wrong name

● They say things that clearly don’t apply

These are signs the person on the other end may be impersonating someone, and may have dangerous intentions.

A Tool to Take Control

Now there’s a tool that can help. It’s called Take It Down, created by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. It allows kids and families to anonymously flag explicit images and remove them from websites and social media, even if they’ve already been shared.

How it works:

● Users upload or describe the image privately on their own device

● The tool creates a digital fingerprint of the image

● Platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and others scan for and remove any matching content

Importantly, the image itself is never uploaded. The system uses encrypted identifiers to protect the user’s privacy while helping them regain control.

It’s Working

Since launching in February 2023, Take It Down has received more than 83,000 submissions. That’s 83,000 people — many of them kids — taking steps to protect themselves and erase this kind of content from the internet.

You can find the tool and learn how it works at TakeItDown.NCMEC.org.

The biggest takeaway? Talk to your child. Not just about stranger danger, but about how people online might not be who they say they are. Let them know you’re in their corner, no matter what.

Because silence is what these predators count on. And your child’s safety depends on speaking up.