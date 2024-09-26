What the Tech? Sextortion Scams

(ABC 6 News) – Parents, it’s time to have a serious conversation about online safety. Sextortion scams are on the rise, and our children are the primary targets. These scams are happening behind closed

doors, often while our kids are alone in their bedrooms with their smartphones or playing games

online.

Sextortion, a form of blackmail, often targets young boys. The scammer, posing as a young girl

on social media or gaming platforms, builds trust and flirts with the victim. They may even send

a nude photo and ask for one in return. Once the boy sends a compromising photo, the

scammer threatens to share it with his friends and family unless he pays them money.

The extortion doesn’t stop there. The scammer will continue to demand more money, and if the

victim doesn’t comply, they threaten to carry out their threat. This can lead to immense fear and

shame, and in tragic cases, has even resulted in suicide. Sextortion blackmail scams are

believed to have led to at least 27 suicides in the United States alone.

These scams can move incredibly fast, from initial contact to blackmail in under an hour. This

means it can happen while your child is in their room, and you’re unaware of the danger they’re

facing.

It’s important to remember that anyone can be a victim of sextortion. However, young boys are

particularly vulnerable, as they may be more likely to trust someone online and less likely to

report the crime out of fear and embarrassment.

So, what can we do to protect our children?

Talk to your kids about sextortion. Have an open and honest conversation about the dangers of sharing explicit photos online, even with people they trust.

Have an open and honest conversation about the dangers of sharing explicit photos online, even with people they trust. Monitor your child’s online activity. Be aware of the apps and websites they use, and who they’re talking to.

Be aware of the apps and websites they use, and who they’re talking to. Report any suspicious activity to the authorities. If you believe your child is a victim of sextortion, contact your local police department and the FBI.

Remember, it’s never too early to start talking to your kids about online safety. By educating

them about the risks and being involved in their online lives, we can help protect them from

becoming victims of sextortion.

If you believe someone you know has been the target of a sextortion blackmail scam, please file

a report by contacting https://report.cybertip.org/

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children can help remove nude photos from the

internet.

Find out more here: https://takeitdown.ncmec.org/