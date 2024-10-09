What the Tech? Satellite Connectivity on Smartphones

(ABC 6 News) – Cell phones have become lifelines, connecting us with emergency services and loved ones

when we need them most. But what happens when you find yourself in a remote area with no

cell signal? Thankfully, the latest iPhones and Android devices have a solution: satellite

connectivity.

How it works

Newer iPhones (iPhone 14 and later) running iOS 18, and the Google Pixel 9, have the

capability to connect to emergency services and send messages via satellite when traditional

cell towers are out of reach. This technology utilizes a network of satellites orbiting hundreds of

miles above the Earth, providing a crucial communication link in areas with limited or no cellular

coverage.

If your phone can’t connect to a cell tower, and you only see “SOS” on your screen your device

will automatically attempt to connect to a satellite to transmit your message or call to emergency

services. You can also use this feature to send brief messages to friends and family, and even

share live video if you have a decent signal.

Before you need it

To ensure you’re prepared for emergencies, it’s essential to enable satellite services on your

phone beforehand. Here’s how:

iPhone: Go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services > System Services > Emergency Calls & SOS. Toggle the switch to turn on this feature. To enable iMessages via satellite, go to Settings > Messages.

Go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services > System Services > Emergency Calls & SOS. Toggle the switch to turn on this feature. To enable iMessages via satellite, go to Settings > Messages. Android: Instructions may vary depending on your device and Android version. Refer to your phone’s user manual or manufacturer’s website for specific guidance.

Using satellite connectivity

When you find yourself in an emergency situation with no cell service:

Swipe down on your screen to access the control panel. Select the “Satellite” option. (This will only appear if you have no Wi-Fi or cellular connection.) Follow the on-screen instructions to line up your phone with the satellite. Once connected, you’ll see options to contact emergency services, send iMessages, or request roadside assistance.

Apple provides a demo to see how this technology works. You’ll see that option when you swipe

to the control panel. The demo will temporarily disconnect you from any WiFi or cellular

connection to run.

Remember, messages sent via satellite may take longer to transmit than regular texts due to the

nature of the technology. Additionally, having a clear view of the sky is crucial for establishing a

strong satellite connection. Even tree limbs and leaves can prevent a connection to satellite.

The future of satellite connectivity

While currently limited to newer iPhone models and the Google Pixel 9, satellite communication

technology is rapidly evolving. T-Mobile is actively working to expand this feature to more

devices, pending FCC approval.

By familiarizing yourself with this technology and enabling it on your device, you can gain peace

of mind knowing that you have a backup communication method in case of emergencies, even

when you’re off the grid.