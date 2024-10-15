What the Tech? Restart Everything

(ABC 6 News) – Have you ever noticed your smartphone acting sluggish, your laptop slowing down, or your Wi-Fi being unreliable? Before you panic and head to the repair shop, there’s a simple solution

you might have overlooked: restarting your devices. It’s the oldest trick in the book, but we often

forget its effectiveness in our tech-filled lives.

And even if you’re not having problems currently, restarting or rebooting every device will result

in improvements and security concerns.

Smartphones

Our smartphones are constantly buzzing with activity, even when we’re not actively using them.

Apps and processes run in the background, and if one of them glitches, it can impact your

phone’s performance. Restarting your phone shuts down these processes, giving your device a

clean slate. This can resolve issues like lagging, app errors, and battery drain. It’s like a quick

refresh for your phone’s system. Aim to power off your phone for at least a minute, once a week.

Computers

Remember those times when your computer seemed to be working overtime, its fan whirring

loudly? Or maybe it’s just not as fast as it used to be. A restart can work wonders here too. It

clears out unnecessary processes and memory leaks, which can slow down your system. Plus,

when you restart, your computer will install any available updates, ensuring you have the latest

features and security patches. If you’re a laptop user who tends to just close the lid, make a

point to fully shut down your computer at least once a week.

Go check your own computer’s processes by opening Task Manager (CTL-ALT-DEL). When I

checked my own PC I saw over 100 processes working and using memory. If you keep a bunch

of webpage tabs open, each one is using memory and slowing down your machine.

Wi-Fi Routers

Your Wi-Fi router is the unsung hero of your home network. It works tirelessly to keep you

connected, but it can benefit from a restart too. Turning it off and on clears its memory (RAM),

allowing it to run more efficiently. It also helps the internal components cool down, which can

improve performance and extend the router’s lifespan. As a bonus, restarting your router can

protect it from cyberattacks and install security updates. Unplug your router for 30 seconds, plug

it back in, and enjoy a faster, more secure network. Do this at least once a month.

Restarting your devices may seem like a simple solution, but it’s a powerful one. It’s like a

mini-tune-up that can resolve many common tech issues and keep your devices running

smoothly. So, the next time you encounter a tech hiccup, don’t hesitate to hit the restart button.