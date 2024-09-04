What the Tech? Protecting Your Apple ID

(ABC 6 News) – I see so many parents who hand their child an iPad or an old iPhone to let them use it to watch videos or play games. Parents see it as being much safer (and cheaper) than buying their child

their own device.

Many of those parents are making a critical mistake with this move and Apple wants them to

know about it.

Many parents share their Apple ID with their children to monitor app downloads, purchases, and

overall phone activity. While this approach seems convenient, it’s a mistake that compromises

your Apple ID and privacy.

Your Apple ID is a gateway to your personal information, including text messages, photos,

passwords, and payment details. When you share this with your child, they gain unrestricted

access to this sensitive data. They could accidentally delete precious photos, expose your

passwords, or even share your Apple ID with others, putting your privacy at risk.

Imagine a young child receiving one of your text messages while they play their favorite game. It

could get uncomfortable fast.

A Safer Alternative: Family Sharing

Instead of sharing your Apple ID, use Apple’s Family Sharing feature. This allows you to create

a separate Apple ID for your child, even if they’re under 13. You retain control through Parental

Controls, restricting adult content and requiring purchase approvals.

Benefits of Family Sharing

Enhanced Privacy: Your child gets their own Apple ID, protecting your personal information.

Your child gets their own Apple ID, protecting your personal information. Parental Controls: You maintain control over your child’s activities and purchases.

You maintain control over your child’s activities and purchases. Smooth Transition: When your child turns 13, their Apple ID is ready for independent use.

How to Set Up Family Sharing

Go to Settings on your iPhone. Tap on your name at the top of the page. Select “Family Sharing” and follow the prompts to create a child account. Parental pop-ups will appear where parents can choose what the child account can and cannot do.

Any parent who shares a device with their child should know about the risks of sharing an Apple

ID. It’s something many parents have never even thought about.