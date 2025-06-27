What the Tech? Protecting Your Amazon Orders Before They’re Delivered

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – With Amazon Prime Day(s) coming up July 8th-11th, millions of shoppers are eager to snag deals and enjoy fast shipping. However, this also means that porch pirates are on the prowl, ready to snatch packages from unsuspecting doorsteps. A staggering 36% of Americans report having experienced package theft – a crime that can happen in mere seconds.

Despite the rise in doorbell cameras and alternative ways to ship, some 58 million packages, worth some $12 billion, were stolen in 2024 alone.

Police tell me that many times these thieves follow behind delivery trucks waiting for a quick dash-and-grab. Many times, they tell me, it happens before the homeowner can answer the door.

Fortunately, you can take steps to safeguard your purchases even before they arrive. Here are some tips to keep in mind:

Choose Your Delivery Options Wisely

Don’t rush through the checkout process. Take a moment to explore the delivery options available to you:

● Pick a Delivery Date: If you’re not typically home during the day, select a delivery date when you know someone will be present to receive the package.

● Use Amazon Key Delivery: This service allows drivers to securely place packages inside your garage. You’ll need a compatible smart garage door opener and a Ring camera installed in your garage. Note that there may be an additional fee for overnight Key deliveries. You’ll also need a Ring camera placed in the garage and a smart garage door opener that generally costs around $20. These MyQ openers are convenient if you ever lock yourself out of your garage. You can open and close the garage from anywhere you have your phone. These are also good for any time you need to give garage access to someone you trust.

● Track Your Deliveries: The Amazon app often provides real-time tracking, including the driver’s current location, so you can anticipate your package’s arrival. This largely depends on the company making the delivery.

Consider Alternative Delivery Locations

If you’re concerned about theft, consider having your packages delivered to a more secure location:

● Amazon Locker: These self-service kiosks, located in various businesses, provide a safe and convenient pickup option. You simply scan a QR or barcode when you arrive and the locker with your items will open, allowing you to retrieve them.

● Workplace or Trusted Neighbor: If allowed, have your packages delivered to your workplace or to a friend or neighbor who can receive them for you.

Walmart, Target, BestBuy, and other retailers are holding their own summer sales events in the next few weeks. They do not offer these delivery options but since they have brick-and-mortar stores in most areas you can choose to pick up your packages there.

Invest in Security Measures

Deterrence is key to preventing package theft:

● Doorbell Camera with Dual Cameras: A doorbell camera with both street and ground views can capture any suspicious activity and provide evidence if a theft occurs. Eufy, Philips, and Maximus are fine choices. Note that they all do not work with Alexa or Google Home.

● Security Camera: A visible security camera can discourage potential thieves from targeting your home.

Report Stolen Packages

If, despite your precautions, a package is stolen, report it immediately to both the police and Amazon. This helps track these crimes and may aid in recovering your items.

Remember: While fast shipping is convenient, it’s important to prioritize the security of your packages. By taking proactive measures and choosing the right delivery options, you can outsmart porch pirates and ensure your Amazon orders arrive safely.