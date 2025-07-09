What the Tech? Prime Day hidden costs

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Amazon Prime Day has become a summer retail phenomenon, luring millions of shoppers with incredible discounts and lightning-fast shipping. And while it’s true that Prime Day (and the competing sales from other major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy) can offer some genuine deals, this sales holiday may be costing you more than you realize.

Beyond the obvious purchases, there are hidden traps that encourage overspending.

Amazon Prime Day is a master class in leading customers to buy things they never intended to purchase. Lightning deals, countdown clocks, and big red “percentage off” labels often create a sense of FOMO (fear of missing out) and push you to make impulse decisions.

The numbers speak for themselves: last summer, shoppers bought over 200 million items during Prime Day, surpassing even Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And here’s the kicker, surveys reveal that about 70% of shoppers admit to buying something they didn’t initially plan to.

It isn’t just about what ends up in your shopping cart; every click and search contributes to Amazon’s extensive data profile on you, which is then used to send you more targeted ads, suggestions, and ultimately, more reasons to keep spending. It’s like walking into a store where every item you’ve ever shown interest in is suddenly adorned with a “sale” tag.

Another trap to watch out for is the illusion of a discount. Many sellers engage in a deceptive practice of raising prices just before Prime Day, only to “drop” them back down and label it a significant sale.

The website CamelCamelCamel.com is a good resource to sniff out these “fake sales.” By simply pasting the product’s Amazon link, you can view its price history and determine if you’re truly getting a deal or falling for a price manipulation trick.

For example, I found a digital projector that said it was 32% off its regular price. Checking Camelcamelcamel, I saw the price had increased to $900 just a couple of weeks before Prime Days, and then put on sale for $249. An even closer look revealed the Prime Day price is the same price it’s had for most of the year.

Beyond price trickery, always be discerning about “Sponsored” labels. These indicate that the seller paid Amazon to promote the product to the top of search results. Always take the time to check who is selling and shipping the item, and confirm if free returns are included.

Finally, consider the often-overlooked environmental cost of impulse purchases. A staggering number of items bought on a whim are returned. While some find their way to liquidation warehouses, a significant portion ends up in landfills, contributing to our growing waste problem.

Before you click “checkout,” pause and ask yourself a crucial question: Did I come to buy this, or did Amazon convince me I absolutely had to have it?