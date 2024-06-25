What the Tech? President Biden Bans Anti-Virus Software “Kaspersky”

(ABC 6 News) – The US government has banned the sale of Kaspersky anti-virus software due to concerns

about the company’s potential ties to the Russian government. This move comes amid fears

that Kaspersky could be compelled by Russian authorities to share sensitive information or even

install malware on American computers.

Kaspersky was a highly recommended anti-virus program, known for its effectiveness in

protecting computers from various threats. However, its Russian origins have raised concerns,

especially given the current geopolitical climate.

Anti-virus software has deep access to a computer’s files and can potentially be exploited to

install malware or keyloggers. This level of access, in the hands of a company with potential ties

to a foreign government, poses a significant security risk.

The Department of Homeland Security removed Kaspersky software from all government

computers in 2017. Now, the Biden administration is extending that ban to all sales within the

US.

Senator Mark Warner, chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee released the following

statement following the approval of the ban:

“We would never give an adversarial nation the keys to our networks or devices, so it’s crazy to

think that we would continue to allow Russian software with the deepest possible device access

to be sold to Americans.”

If you’re using Kaspersky, it’s recommended to uninstall it and switch to a different anti-virus

program. You can check for Kaspersky in your computer’s settings under “Apps.” For a more

thorough removal, consider using a program like Revo Uninstaller, which can scan for and

delete hidden files that Kaspersky might have installed.

While Kaspersky denies any ties to the Russian government, the US is taking no chances when

it comes to national security.

The United States also sanctioned twelve members of Kaspersky Lab’s board of executives for

their suspected association with the Russian government.

The ban goes into effect in September allowing businesses and consumers to find an

alternative.