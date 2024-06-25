What the Tech? President Biden Bans Anti-Virus Software “Kaspersky”
(ABC 6 News) – The US government has banned the sale of Kaspersky anti-virus software due to concerns
about the company’s potential ties to the Russian government. This move comes amid fears
that Kaspersky could be compelled by Russian authorities to share sensitive information or even
install malware on American computers.
Kaspersky was a highly recommended anti-virus program, known for its effectiveness in
protecting computers from various threats. However, its Russian origins have raised concerns,
especially given the current geopolitical climate.
Anti-virus software has deep access to a computer’s files and can potentially be exploited to
install malware or keyloggers. This level of access, in the hands of a company with potential ties
to a foreign government, poses a significant security risk.
The Department of Homeland Security removed Kaspersky software from all government
computers in 2017. Now, the Biden administration is extending that ban to all sales within the
US.
Senator Mark Warner, chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee released the following
statement following the approval of the ban:
“We would never give an adversarial nation the keys to our networks or devices, so it’s crazy to
think that we would continue to allow Russian software with the deepest possible device access
to be sold to Americans.”
If you’re using Kaspersky, it’s recommended to uninstall it and switch to a different anti-virus
program. You can check for Kaspersky in your computer’s settings under “Apps.” For a more
thorough removal, consider using a program like Revo Uninstaller, which can scan for and
delete hidden files that Kaspersky might have installed.
While Kaspersky denies any ties to the Russian government, the US is taking no chances when
it comes to national security.
The United States also sanctioned twelve members of Kaspersky Lab’s board of executives for
their suspected association with the Russian government.
The ban goes into effect in September allowing businesses and consumers to find an
alternative.