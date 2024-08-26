What the Tech? “Perplexity” App Uses AI to Help with a Variety of Tasks

What the Tech? App of the Day: "Perplexity"

(ABC 6 News) – If you thought ChatGPT was cool, wait until you try Perplexity. This powerful AI chatbot is available as a website and smartphone app, making it even easier to access on-the-go. Perplexity is quickly gaining attention as a strong competitor to ChatGPT, and it’s even giving Google a run for its money.

Perplexity is an AI platform that can be used for a variety of tasks, including answering questions, writing papers, and generating creative text formats. It’s powered by a large language model, which means it can understand and respond to natural language in a way that is similar to how humans communicate.

There are a few reasons why Perplexity is becoming so popular. First, it’s very easy to use. The

app is well-designed and intuitive, and it’s easy to get started with even if you’ve never used an

AI chatbot before. Second, Perplexity is very versatile. It can be used for a wide range of tasks,

which makes it a valuable tool for both students and professionals. Finally, Perplexity is

constantly being updated with new features and improvements. This means that it’s always

getting better at what it does.

Perplexity is better than ChatGPT 3.5 in that it provides more accurate and up-to-date information

with citations. ChatGPT 3.5 only searches the internet prior to 2021, while Perplexity’s information is

more recent. Additionally, Perplexity searches Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) posts and links to

them, which ChatGPT 3.5 does not.

There are many ways to use Perplexity. Here are a few examples:

Get answers to your questions: Perplexity can provide summaries of factual topics or create stories.

Write different kinds of creative text formats, like poems, code, scripts, musical pieces, emails, letters, etc., or try different writing styles.

Brainstorm ideas: Perplexity can help you come up with new ideas for projects, papers, or anything else you’re working on.

Perplexity is a powerful AI chatbot that has the potential to change the way we use the internet.

If you’re looking for a helpful and versatile AI tool, Perplexity is definitely worth checking out.

Perplexity can be accessed online at www.perplexity.ai. The smartphone app can be found in

both Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store.

The app is free. A Pro version is $20 a month that offers other features such as image creation,

and 300 searches per day.