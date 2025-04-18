What the Tech? Perks of a “dummy” email address

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Over 2.5 billion people use Gmail, a testament to its convenience and reliability. However, this popularity also makes Gmail users prime targets for scammers, spammers, and hackers.

With so many of us using the platform for over a decade, our email addresses are widely circulated, increasing the risk of data breaches and unwanted solicitations. That’s why having a “dummy” email account is becoming increasingly essential for protecting your personal information and keeping your primary inbox clean.

Think about how often you’re asked for your email address. Online forms, store checkouts, and even casual interactions can lead to your email being added to mailing lists you never intended to join. While Gmail and Apple do a decent job filtering out obvious scams, a dummy account adds an extra layer of security and privacy.

The biggest advantage of a dummy email address is that it acts as a buffer, keeping your main inbox free from clutter. Those marketing campaigns, unsolicited newsletters, and spam emails? Send them all to the dummy account.

Remember that time you gave your email to the salesperson at the clothing store? Now, those promotional emails won’t flood your primary inbox. And trying to unsubscribe from countless newsletters can be a tedious task. With a dummy account, you can simply ignore or delete them all in one go.

More importantly, using a dummy email address protects you from potential scams and identity theft. Scammy websites often collect and sell email addresses to other dubious entities. If a cybercriminal gets hold of your primary email, they might target you for phishing attempts or identity theft. By using a dummy account for non-essential interactions, you significantly reduce this risk.

Setting up a dummy email address is easy. You can create a new Gmail account, or explore other free options like Yahoo and Microsoft. For enhanced privacy, consider Proton Mail, which prioritizes data protection and avoids sharing your information with third-party companies.

Treat your primary email address like your home address: something private and special. You wouldn’t give it out to just anyone, so don’t give out your main email address either.

Use your dummy account whenever you’re asked for an email by anyone other than trusted work or personal contacts.

Periodically check the dummy account and delete everything. Unsubscribe and block unwanted senders from your primary account. Taking these simple steps can greatly enhance your online safety and keep your primary inbox clean and manageable.