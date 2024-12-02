What the Tech? Parental Controls: Are They Enough to Manage Your Child’s Screen Time?
(ABC 6 News) – Are parental controls and screen time enough to manage what kids do on their phones? Not hardly.
As parents, we’re constantly trying to find the balance between allowing our children to enjoy
technology and ensuring they use it responsibly. Screen time limits and parental controls seem
like the perfect solution, but are they really effective?
A quick search online reveals a constant battle of wits. Kids are actively seeking ways to
circumvent parental controls, while parents are desperately trying to keep up. On an Apple
Support website there are 4 pages of comments left by parents asking others “How are my kids
getting around Screen Limits?”
Platforms like TikTok are flooded with “how-to” videos demonstrating ways to bypass these
restrictions.
Some TikTok posters say you can change the Time Zone on the phone to get more time (many
say that doesn’t work), while others encourage you to swipe the phone that approves requests
for more time (this does work, so parents, change your passcodes).
So, what’s a parent to do?
The Limitations of Screen Time Limits
While screen time limits and parental controls are helpful tools, they aren’t foolproof. For
example, if you set a time limit for an app like TikTok or Instagram, your child can simply access
those platforms through a web browser. They can even use incognito mode to avoid time
restrictions and hide their browsing history.
So, how can you better manage your child’s phone usage? Here are a few strategies:
- Content Restrictions: Utilize the content and privacy restrictions settings on your child’s device. Set a passcode to prevent unauthorized changes. You can block explicit content, restrict certain apps, and even limit access to specific websites.
- Open Communication: Talk to your children about the importance of responsible technology use. Explain the reasons behind the restrictions and encourage them to come to you with any questions or concerns.
- Regular Monitoring: While respecting their privacy, regularly check their devices to ensure they are using them appropriately.
- Lead by Example: Be mindful of your own screen time habits. Children often model their behavior after their parents.
Remember, parental controls are just one piece of the puzzle. It’s crucial to be proactive and
involved in your child’s digital life. By setting clear expectations, maintaining open
communication, and utilizing additional strategies, you can help your children navigate the
online world safely and responsibly.
Because if they want to get around your rules, they’ll find ways to do it.