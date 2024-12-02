What the Tech? Parental Controls: Are They Enough to Manage Your Child’s Screen Time?

What the Tech? Screen Time Limits

(ABC 6 News) – Are parental controls and screen time enough to manage what kids do on their phones? Not hardly.

As parents, we’re constantly trying to find the balance between allowing our children to enjoy

technology and ensuring they use it responsibly. Screen time limits and parental controls seem

like the perfect solution, but are they really effective?

A quick search online reveals a constant battle of wits. Kids are actively seeking ways to

circumvent parental controls, while parents are desperately trying to keep up. On an Apple

Support website there are 4 pages of comments left by parents asking others “How are my kids

getting around Screen Limits?”

Platforms like TikTok are flooded with “how-to” videos demonstrating ways to bypass these

restrictions.

Some TikTok posters say you can change the Time Zone on the phone to get more time (many

say that doesn’t work), while others encourage you to swipe the phone that approves requests

for more time (this does work, so parents, change your passcodes).

So, what’s a parent to do?

The Limitations of Screen Time Limits

While screen time limits and parental controls are helpful tools, they aren’t foolproof. For

example, if you set a time limit for an app like TikTok or Instagram, your child can simply access

those platforms through a web browser. They can even use incognito mode to avoid time

restrictions and hide their browsing history.

So, how can you better manage your child’s phone usage? Here are a few strategies:

Open Communication: Talk to your children about the importance of responsible technology use. Explain the reasons behind the restrictions and encourage them to come to you with any questions or concerns.

Regular Monitoring: While respecting their privacy, regularly check their devices to ensure they are using them appropriately.

While respecting their privacy, regularly check their devices to ensure they are using them appropriately. Lead by Example: Be mindful of your own screen time habits. Children often model their behavior after their parents.

Remember, parental controls are just one piece of the puzzle. It’s crucial to be proactive and

involved in your child’s digital life. By setting clear expectations, maintaining open

communication, and utilizing additional strategies, you can help your children navigate the

online world safely and responsibly.

Because if they want to get around your rules, they’ll find ways to do it.