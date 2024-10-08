What the Tech? Online Donation Scams: How to Protect Yourself and Give Wisely

What the Tech? Online Donation Scams

(ABC 6 News) – In the wake of tragedies like Hurricane Helene, it’s inspiring to see people’s generosity and willingness to help those in need. Unfortunately, scammers also see these events as

opportunities to exploit good intentions.

The safest way to donate is directly to established charities like the American Red Cross,

Samaritan’s Purse, or the Salvation Army through their official websites. These organizations

have a proven track record of providing disaster relief.

If you come across other organizations, verifying their legitimacy is crucial. Websites like the

Better Business Bureau’s Give.org and Charitynavigator.org can help you research their

finances, fundraising practices, and organizational structure.

Be cautious of charities soliciting donations on social media. Scammers often create fake

accounts with names similar to well-known charities. Always double-check the spelling and

verify the account’s authenticity.

When donating online, avoid using debit cards or cash-sharing apps. These methods offer less

protection if you fall victim to a scam. Instead, opt for credit cards or checks, which provide more

security and recourse.

Never respond to unsolicited donation requests via email, phone, or text. Legitimate charities

will not pressure you to donate immediately or ask for sensitive personal information.

Crowdfunding platforms like GoFundMe are popular for raising money for specific individuals or

families. While most campaigns are legitimate, it’s essential to exercise caution. Look for verified

campaigns that have been reviewed by GoFundMe. These campaigns often have detailed

information about the organizer and the intended recipient.

You can also do your own research by conducting a reverse image search on the campaign’s

photos using tools like TinEye.com. This can help you determine if the images have been used

elsewhere or are potentially misleading.

Remember, GoFundMe offers a donation guarantee. If a campaign is found to be fraudulent,

your donation will be refunded.

The internet has made it easier than ever to support those in need, but it’s crucial to be vigilant.

By following these tips, you can ensure your donations reach those who truly need them and

avoid falling victim to scams.

Give generously, but give wisely.