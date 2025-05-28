What the Tech? New Google Features

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – If you are firmly in the world of Google (Gmail, Google Calendar, Chrome, Search, Google Keep, etc), you’re going to love what the tech company unveiled at its recent Google I/O event.

Google announced some 100 new features coming to its products that incorporate advanced AI. Never mind the things you can do now with Gemini, it’s about to get much bigger and better.

“AI is going to make things easier to give people the information they need,” said Google’s Christina Basillo over a video chat. “Hopefully, it’ll just be that personal assistant to make everyday life that much easier.”

So what’s new? A lot. And at the moment, the new version of Google Gemini looks as though to be more powerful and helpful than both Siri and Amazon Alexa. And if you’re entrenched in the Google echosystem, you may find it even better than Chat GPT and Perplexity.

First, the old way of searching on Google, with pages upon pages of results, is changing. Google is integrating AI to transform search into a more personal and efficient experience.

“It helps you go deeper,” said Basillo. “Let’s say your going on vacation soon and trying to figure out where you’re going to eat, where you’re going to stay, and where you should visit. AL Mode is going to be that personal assistant that can take one query and do a bunch of queries behind the scenes and then curate a full list of information you can click through.”

Gemini is set to function more like a personal assistant than a simple search engine. Imagine asking for restaurants in a city and Gemini not only providing a list but actually calling the restaurant, booking a reservation, and adding it to your calendar. That’s the level of convenience Google is aiming for.

Shopping online is also set for a major overhaul. You’ll soon be able to share a photo with Gemini and search for a specific item, like a sweater or a dress. Even better, Gemini can overlay that item onto a photo of you, in your size, giving you a better idea of how it will look and fit. This feature aims to eliminate the guesswork from online shopping and reduce returns.

Communication is another area where Gemini shines. In Google Meet, real-time language translation will be available, allowing seamless conversations with people speaking different languages. The translation will sound natural, avoiding the robotic tone often associated with translation tools.

And Gemini’s live voice feature can describe what you’re seeing in real-time. Point your phone at an object, like a volleyball, and Gemini can identify the brand and direct you to a website to purchase it.

Google also teased smart glasses with similar capabilities, including taking photos and videos, though these are not yet available. Many of the new Gemini features are already live on Android and iPhones. If you haven’t seen them yet, make sure to update your Gemini app. It’s clear Google wants AI to play a central role in our lives, making everyday tasks easier and more intuitive. The future of tech is here, and it’s powered by Gemini. You can try it out now. Many of the features are free for all Google users but some of the more advanced features require a Google One subscription.