What the Tech? Netflix Secret Codes
(ABC 6 News) – Ever scrolled through Netflix, feeling like you’re stuck in a movie Groundhog Day? You’re not alone. Despite Netflix boasting a massive library of thousands of movies and shows, we often
find ourselves staring at the same recycled recommendations. But fear not, fellow bingers! The
secret to unlocking Netflix’s treasure trove lies in its secret codes.
As Halloween approaches, I’m here to spill the beans on how to unearth a plethora of spooky
movies and shows using these clandestine codes. So, grab your popcorn, dim the lights, and
prepare for a frightfully fun movie marathon.
Cracking the Code
Netflix, since its DVD days, has meticulously organized its content into genres and subgenres.
From zombie flicks to cult classics, horror-comedies to foreign frights, there’s a code for every
spooky craving. To access these hidden categories, simply enter the code into your web
browser at Netflix.com/browse/genre, followed by the secret code.
For instance, by using the code for Horror Comedies, I stumbled upon a PG-13 gem I would
have never discovered through aimless scrolling. And it doesn’t stop at horror – there are codes
for 90-minute rom-coms, family movie night, steamy thrillers, and even “Six Degrees of Kevin
Bacon”. Netflix workers are reportedly adding new codes and categories as we speak.
Where to Find the Codes
Sadly, Netflix doesn’t offer a public directory of these codes. But fret not I’ve compiled a list of
some of these secret codes right here on my blog at whatthetech.tv.
So, what are you waiting for? Dive into the world of Netflix secret codes and unlock a whole new
dimension of entertainment this Halloween. Happy haunting!
Here’s just a sample of what’s available:
Action Movies
- 43040 Action comedies
- 1568 Action sci-fi & fantasy
- 43048 Action thrillers
- 77232 Asian action movies
- 46576 Classic Action & Adventure
- 10118 Comic book and superhero movies
- 9584 Crime action & adventure
- 11828 Foreign action & adventure
- 20541 Hijacking movies
- 8985 Martial arts movies
- 2125 Military action & adventure
- 10702 Spy action & adventure
- 7700 Westerns
Anime
- 7424
- 9302 Anime comedies
- 2653 Anime action
- 2729 Anime Sci-Fi
- 452 Anime dramas
- 11146 Anime fantasy
- 3063 Anime features
- 10695 Anime horror
- 6721 Anime series
Children & family movies
- 783
- 5507 Animal tales
- 67673 Disney
- 10659 Education for kids
- 51056 Family features
- 52843 Kids Music
- 27346 Kids’ TV
- 10056 Movies based on children’s books
- 6796 Movies for ages 0 to 2
- 6962 Movies for ages 11 to 12
- 6218 Movies for ages 2 to 4
- 5455 Movies for ages 5 to 7
- 561 Movies for ages 8 to 10
- 11177 TV cartoons
Christmas children & family films
- British: 1527064
- Canadian: 1721544
- General: 1474017
- Ages 11 to 12: 1477206
- Ages 5 to 7: 1477201
- Ages 8 to 10:1477204
- From the ’90s:1476024
- European:1527063
- Family-friendly:1394522
- Feel-good:1475066
- Goofy:1475071
- Romantic:1394527
Classic Movies
- General:31574
- Classic SF & fantasy:47147
- Classic TV shows:46553
- Classic action & adventure:46576
- Classic comedies:31694
- Classic dramas:29809
- Classic musical comedy:32392
- Classic romantic movies:31273
- Classic thrillers:46588
- Classic war movies:48744
- Classic westerns:47465
- Epics:52858
- Film Noir:7687
- Silent Movies:53310
Comedies
- General:6548
- Anime comedies:9302
- Dark comedies:869
- Foreign Comedies:4426
- Horror comedies:89585
- Late Night Comedies:1402
- Mockumentaries:26
- Musicals comedies:13335
- Political comedies:2700
- Romantic Comedies:5475
- Satires:4922
- Screwball Comedies:9702
- Slapstick comedies:10256
- Sports comedies:5286
- Stand-up Comedy:11559
- Teen Comedies:3519
Documentaries
- General :6839
- Biographical documentaries :3652
- Crime documentaries :9875
- Foreign documentaries :5161
- Historical documentaries :5349
- Military documentaries :4006
- Music & concert documentaries :90361
- Political documentaries :7018
- Religious documentaries :10005
- Science & nature documentaries :2595
- Social & cultural documentaries :3675
- Spirituality documentaries :2760
- Sports documentaries :180
- Travel & adventure documentaries :1159
Dramas
- General :5763
- Army dramas :11
- Biographical dramas :3179
- Crime dramas :6889
- Dramas based on books :4961
- Dramas based on real life :3653
- LGBT+ Dramas :500
- Political Dramas :6616
- Romantic dramas :1255
- Showbiz dramas :5012
- Social issues dramas :3947
- Sports dramas :7243
Foreign movies
(General):78367
(Countries and Genres):
- African Movies :3761
- Asian action movies :77232
- Australian movies :5230
- Belgian movies :262
- British movies :10757
- Chinese movies :3960
- Classic Foreign Movies :32473
- Dutch movies :10606
- Eastern European movies :5254
- Foreign Sci-Fi & fantasy :6485
- Foreign action & adventure :11828
- Foreign comedies :4426
- Foreign documentaries :5161
- Foreign dramas :2150
- Foreign gay & lesbian movies :8243
- Foreign horror movies :8654
- Foreign thrillers :10306
- French movies :58807
- German movies :58886
- Greek movies :61115
- Indian movies :10463
- Irish movies :58750
- Italian Movies :8221
- Japanese movies :10398
- Korean movies :5685
- Latin American movies :1613
- Middle Eastern movies :5875
- New Zealand movies :63782
- Romantic foreign movies :7153
- Russian movies :11567
- Scandinavian movies :9292
- Southeast Asian Movies :9196
- Spanish movies :58741
- Taiwanese movies (434295)
- Thai Movies & TV (107570)
- Turkish movies (1133133)
Horror Movies
(General):8711
(Sub-genres):
- Cult horror movies (10944)
- Deep sea horror movies (45028)
- Foreign horror movies (8654)
- Horror comedy (89585)
- Monster movies (947)
- Satanic stories (6998)
- Slasher and serial killer movies (8646)
- Supernatural horror movies (42023)
- Teen screams (52147)
- Vampire horror movies (75804)
- Werewolf horror movies (75930)
- Zombie horror movies (75405)
Independent Movies
(General):7077
(Types):
- Experimental movies (11079)
- Independent action & adventure (11804)
- Independent comedies (4195)
- Independent dramas (384)
- Independent thrillers (3269)
- Romantic independent movies (9916)
LGBTQ+
- LGBTQ+ Comedies (7120)
- LGBTQ+ Documentaries (4720)
- LGBTQ+ Dramas (500)
- LGBTQ+ TV Shows (65263)
- Romantic LGBTQ+ Movies (3329)
Music
- Classic musicals (32392)
- Country & western/folk (1105)
- Disney musicals (59433)
- Jazz & easy listening (10271)
- Kids music (52843)
- Latin music (10741)
- Musicals (13335)
- Rock & pop concerts (3278)
- Showbiz musicals (13573)
- Stage musicals (55774)
- Urban & dance concerts (9472)
- World music concerts (2856)
Others
- All movies(34399)
- Art House Movies(29764)
- Epics(52858)
- Experimental movies(11079)
- Faith & spirituality films(52804)
- Fantasy films(9744)
- Film noir(7687)
- Gangster films(31851)
- Only on Netflix(839338)
- Satanic stories(6998)
- Satires(4922)
- Stand-up comedies(11559)
Romantic Movies
(General)
- Classic romantic films(31273)
- Quirky romance(36103)
- Romantic Comedies(5475)
- Romantic dramas(1255)
- Romantic favorites(502675)
- Romantic foreign films(7153)
- Romantic independent films(9916)
- Steamy romantic films(35800)
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
(General)
- Action Sci-Fi & fantasy(1568)
- Alien Sci-Fi(3327)
- Classic Sci-Fi & fantasy(47147)
- Cult Sci-Fi & fantasy(4734)
- Fantasy films(9744)
- Foreign Sci-Fi & fantasy(6485)
- Sci-Fi adventure(6926)
- Sci-Fi dramas(3916)
- Sci-Fi horror films(1694)
- Sci-Fi thrillers(11014)
Sports Movies
(General)
(Sub-genres)
Baseball films(12339)
Basketball films(12762)
Boxing films(12443)
Football films(12803)
Martial arts films(8985)
Martial arts, boxing, wrestling films(6695)
Soccer films(12549)
Sports fitness films(9327)
Sports comedies(5286)
Sports documentaries(180)
Sports dramas(7243)
TV Shows
(General)
British TV Shows(52117)
Classic TV shows(46553)
Crime TV shows(26146)
Cult TV shows(74652)
Food & travel shows(72436)
Kids’ TV shows(27346)
Korean TV shows(67879)
Military TV shows25804()
Miniseries4814()
Reality TV9833()
Science & nature shows52780()
TV Sci-Fi& fantasy1372()
TV action& adventure10673()
TV comedies10375()
TV documentaries10105()
TV dramas11714()
TV horror83059()
TV mysteries4366()
Teen TV Shows
Teen comedies3519
Teen dramas9299
Teen screams52147
Thrillers
Action thrillers 43048
Classic thrillers 46588
Crime thrillers 10499
Foreign thrillers 10306
Gangster films 31851
Independent thrillers 3269
Mysteries 9994
Political thrillers10504
Psychological thrillers 5505
Sci-Fi thrillers 11014
Spy thrillers 9147
Steamy thrillers 972
Supernatural thrillers 11140