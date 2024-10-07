What the Tech? Netflix Secret Codes

(ABC 6 News) – Ever scrolled through Netflix, feeling like you’re stuck in a movie Groundhog Day? You’re not alone. Despite Netflix boasting a massive library of thousands of movies and shows, we often

find ourselves staring at the same recycled recommendations. But fear not, fellow bingers! The

secret to unlocking Netflix’s treasure trove lies in its secret codes.

As Halloween approaches, I’m here to spill the beans on how to unearth a plethora of spooky

movies and shows using these clandestine codes. So, grab your popcorn, dim the lights, and

prepare for a frightfully fun movie marathon.

Cracking the Code

Netflix, since its DVD days, has meticulously organized its content into genres and subgenres.

From zombie flicks to cult classics, horror-comedies to foreign frights, there’s a code for every

spooky craving. To access these hidden categories, simply enter the code into your web

browser at Netflix.com/browse/genre, followed by the secret code.

For instance, by using the code for Horror Comedies, I stumbled upon a PG-13 gem I would

have never discovered through aimless scrolling. And it doesn’t stop at horror – there are codes

for 90-minute rom-coms, family movie night, steamy thrillers, and even “Six Degrees of Kevin

Bacon”. Netflix workers are reportedly adding new codes and categories as we speak.

Where to Find the Codes

Sadly, Netflix doesn’t offer a public directory of these codes. But fret not I’ve compiled a list of

some of these secret codes right here on my blog at whatthetech.tv.

So, what are you waiting for? Dive into the world of Netflix secret codes and unlock a whole new

dimension of entertainment this Halloween. Happy haunting!

Here’s just a sample of what’s available:

Action Movies

43040 Action comedies

1568 Action sci-fi & fantasy

43048 Action thrillers

77232 Asian action movies

46576 Classic Action & Adventure

10118 Comic book and superhero movies

9584 Crime action & adventure

11828 Foreign action & adventure

20541 Hijacking movies

8985 Martial arts movies

2125 Military action & adventure

10702 Spy action & adventure

7700 Westerns

Anime

7424

9302 Anime comedies

2653 Anime action

2729 Anime Sci-Fi

452 Anime dramas

11146 Anime fantasy

3063 Anime features

10695 Anime horror

6721 Anime series

Children & family movies

783

5507 Animal tales

67673 Disney

10659 Education for kids

51056 Family features

52843 Kids Music

27346 Kids’ TV

10056 Movies based on children’s books

6796 Movies for ages 0 to 2

6962 Movies for ages 11 to 12

6218 Movies for ages 2 to 4

5455 Movies for ages 5 to 7

561 Movies for ages 8 to 10

11177 TV cartoons

Christmas children & family films

British: 1527064

Canadian: 1721544

General: 1474017

Ages 11 to 12: 1477206

Ages 5 to 7: 1477201

Ages 8 to 10:1477204

From the ’90s:1476024

European:1527063

Family-friendly:1394522

Feel-good:1475066

Goofy:1475071

Romantic:1394527

Classic Movies

General:31574

Classic SF & fantasy:47147

Classic TV shows:46553

Classic action & adventure:46576

Classic comedies:31694

Classic dramas:29809

Classic musical comedy:32392

Classic romantic movies:31273

Classic thrillers:46588

Classic war movies:48744

Classic westerns:47465

Epics:52858

Film Noir:7687

Silent Movies:53310

Comedies

General:6548

Anime comedies:9302

Dark comedies:869

Foreign Comedies:4426

Horror comedies:89585

Late Night Comedies:1402

Mockumentaries:26

Musicals comedies:13335

Political comedies:2700

Romantic Comedies:5475

Satires:4922

Screwball Comedies:9702

Slapstick comedies:10256

Sports comedies:5286

Stand-up Comedy:11559

Teen Comedies:3519

Documentaries

General :6839

Biographical documentaries :3652

Crime documentaries :9875

Foreign documentaries :5161

Historical documentaries :5349

Military documentaries :4006

Music & concert documentaries :90361

Political documentaries :7018

Religious documentaries :10005

Science & nature documentaries :2595

Social & cultural documentaries :3675

Spirituality documentaries :2760

Sports documentaries :180

Travel & adventure documentaries :1159

Dramas

General :5763

Army dramas :11

Biographical dramas :3179

Crime dramas :6889

Dramas based on books :4961

Dramas based on real life :3653

LGBT+ Dramas :500

Political Dramas :6616

Romantic dramas :1255

Showbiz dramas :5012

Social issues dramas :3947

Sports dramas :7243

Foreign movies

(General):78367

(Countries and Genres):

African Movies :3761

Asian action movies :77232

Australian movies :5230

Belgian movies :262

British movies :10757

Chinese movies :3960

Classic Foreign Movies :32473

Dutch movies :10606

Eastern European movies :5254

Foreign Sci-Fi & fantasy :6485

Foreign action & adventure :11828

Foreign comedies :4426

Foreign documentaries :5161

Foreign dramas :2150

Foreign gay & lesbian movies :8243

Foreign horror movies :8654

Foreign thrillers :10306

French movies :58807

German movies :58886

Greek movies :61115

Indian movies :10463

Irish movies :58750

Italian Movies :8221

Japanese movies :10398

Korean movies :5685

Latin American movies :1613

Middle Eastern movies :5875

New Zealand movies :63782

Romantic foreign movies :7153

Russian movies :11567

Scandinavian movies :9292

Southeast Asian Movies :9196

Spanish movies :58741

Taiwanese movies (434295)

Thai Movies & TV (107570)

Turkish movies (1133133)

Horror Movies

(General):8711

(Sub-genres):

Cult horror movies (10944)

Deep sea horror movies (45028)

Foreign horror movies (8654)

Horror comedy (89585)

Monster movies (947)

Satanic stories (6998)

Slasher and serial killer movies (8646)

Supernatural horror movies (42023)

Teen screams (52147)

Vampire horror movies (75804)

Werewolf horror movies (75930)

Zombie horror movies (75405)

Independent Movies

(General):7077

(Types):

Experimental movies (11079)

Independent action & adventure (11804)

Independent comedies (4195)

Independent dramas (384)

Independent thrillers (3269)

Romantic independent movies (9916)

LGBTQ+

LGBTQ+ Comedies (7120)

LGBTQ+ Documentaries (4720)

LGBTQ+ Dramas (500)

LGBTQ+ TV Shows (65263)

Romantic LGBTQ+ Movies (3329)

Music

Classic musicals (32392)

Country & western/folk (1105)

Disney musicals (59433)

Jazz & easy listening (10271)

Kids music (52843)

Latin music (10741)

Musicals (13335)

Rock & pop concerts (3278)

Showbiz musicals (13573)

Stage musicals (55774)

Urban & dance concerts (9472)

World music concerts (2856)

Others

All movies(34399)

Art House Movies(29764)

Epics(52858)

Experimental movies(11079)

Faith & spirituality films(52804)

Fantasy films(9744)

Film noir(7687)

Gangster films(31851)

Only on Netflix(839338)

Satanic stories(6998)

Satires(4922)

Stand-up comedies(11559)

Romantic Movies

(General)

Classic romantic films(31273)

Quirky romance(36103)

Romantic Comedies(5475)

Romantic dramas(1255)

Romantic favorites(502675)

Romantic foreign films(7153)

Romantic independent films(9916)

Steamy romantic films(35800)

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

(General)

Action Sci-Fi & fantasy(1568)

Alien Sci-Fi(3327)

Classic Sci-Fi & fantasy(47147)

Cult Sci-Fi & fantasy(4734)

Fantasy films(9744)

Foreign Sci-Fi & fantasy(6485)

Sci-Fi adventure(6926)

Sci-Fi dramas(3916)

Sci-Fi horror films(1694)

Sci-Fi thrillers(11014)

Sports Movies

(General)

(Sub-genres)

Baseball films(12339)

Basketball films(12762)

Boxing films(12443)

Football films(12803)

Martial arts films(8985)

Martial arts, boxing, wrestling films(6695)

Soccer films(12549)

Sports fitness films(9327)

Sports comedies(5286)

Sports documentaries(180)

Sports dramas(7243)

TV Shows

(General)

British TV Shows(52117)

Classic TV shows(46553)

Crime TV shows(26146)

Cult TV shows(74652)

Food & travel shows(72436)

Kids’ TV shows(27346)

Korean TV shows(67879)

Military TV shows25804()

Miniseries4814()

Reality TV9833()

Science & nature shows52780()

TV Sci-Fi& fantasy1372()

TV action& adventure10673()

TV comedies10375()

TV documentaries10105()

TV dramas11714()

TV horror83059()

TV mysteries4366()

Teen TV Shows

Teen comedies3519

Teen dramas9299

Teen screams52147

Thrillers

Action thrillers 43048

Classic thrillers 46588

Crime thrillers 10499

Foreign thrillers 10306

Gangster films 31851

Independent thrillers 3269

Mysteries 9994

Political thrillers10504

Psychological thrillers 5505

Sci-Fi thrillers 11014

Spy thrillers 9147

Steamy thrillers 972

Supernatural thrillers 11140