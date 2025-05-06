What the Tech? Mother’s Day gifts

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Not too many years ago I didn’t dream of getting my wife or mother a tech gadget for Mother’s Day. They were straightforward: “I don’t like gadgets!”. Now, they seem to be more comfortable with the gadgets I bring home for myself so I’ve rounded up a few tech gadgets I think most moms’ would like. Even if they think they don’t want a tech gadget.

If your mom spends time scrolling through TikTok or Instagram, or enjoys reading on her phone, she will love a Bluetooth scrolling ring. These small devices pair with any smartphone and let her scroll with a simple tap of her finger. No more awkward two-hand swiping while cooking, exercising, or relaxing in bed. It also works with the Kindle app for flipping pages and can pause videos or skip songs. They’re also great for snapping photos when it’s hard to reach the shutter button during a selfie. Most cost around $20.

Forget bulky PopSockets. The Oh Snap clip-on phone grips are sleek, magnetic, and thin enough for her phone to still fit in a pocket. They are also wireless charging-friendly and can be moved between phones and tablets. It is a simple upgrade that makes everyday phone use easier.

If Mom is still using earbuds from a few years ago, it is time for an upgrade. Apple’s AirPods are a popular option, but the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds offer richer sound and longer battery life. For moms who want to stay aware of their surroundings while listening to music, the Shokz open-ear earbuds are a great choice. They deliver clear audio without blocking out the world around her.

No one enjoys cold coffee. A smart mug, such as the one from Ember, keeps her drink at the perfect temperature for over an hour and recharges on a wireless coaster. It is a thoughtful gift she might not expect but will quickly come to love. There are other smart coffee mugs available for less but I haven’t tried those and cannot recommend.

A high-capacity Anker portable power station with 165 watts can charge her phone, tablet, laptop, and earbuds at the same time. Some models even include a built-in retractable cable so she never has to search for the right cord. These power banks are game changers for busy moms who work remotely or wait for soccer practice to end.

Whether she enjoys fitness, coffee, reading, or simply staying powered up throughout the day, these tech gifts are a meaningful way to show your appreciation this Mother’s Day.