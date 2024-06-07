What the Tech? More Father's Day Gifts

(ABC 6 News) – We all spend a lot of time staring at screens these days, and dads are no exception. If your dad is still using the same old screens he’s had for a decade, Father’s Day is the perfect opportunity

to upgrade his tech setup. Here are a few screen-time gift ideas that any dad will love.

If Dad doesn’t already have a pair of blue-light-blocking glasses, they make an excellent gift and

can help ease the strain on his eyes. You can find them with prescription strength or readers. I

have been wearing blue-light filter glasses for years and feel they are a big help in keeping my

eyes from getting that too-tired feeling after lunch.

When it comes to computer screens, Dad probably needs an upgrade. Desktop computer

monitors have improved significantly over the past few years, with options like wide-screens and

curved screens. A 34″ wide and curved computer monitor allows Dad to open multiple programs

simultaneously, making multitasking a breeze. Look for features like 4K resolution, USB-C

charging ports, built-in speakers, and the ability to connect to multiple devices like phones and

tablets.

For dads who travel a lot, a portable computer monitor is a game-changer. These monitors

connect to laptops, tablets, and phones, extending the desktop and providing a larger

workspace. The 16″ Color Pro OLED monitor offers top-notch quality and can even charge a

device. It’s lightweight, (about 2 pounds) portable, and has a cover to protect the screen when

traveling.

To enhance Dad’s movie-watching or gaming experience, consider the Nanoleaf 4D light strip.

This innovative gadget attaches to a camera that points at the TV screen, syncing the light

strip’s colors to the on-screen action for a more immersive viewing experience. It’s compatible

with Apple HomeKit, Google Home, Alexa, and smartphones.

Since Dad likely spends most of his waking hours looking at a screen, these tech gifts will get

plenty of use. He’ll appreciate your thoughtfulness in upgrading his screen time setup.